India's T20 batting star Tilak Varma celebrates his 24th birthday. Known for his technical skill and crunch-time performance, he has set numerous records, including a hat-trick of T20 centuries and top-scoring in a bilateral series.

Celebrating Tilak Varma's 24th Birthday

India's rising batting star and a clutch man in shortest format, Tilak Varma, turned 24 on Sunday. Since his days as a promising talent with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tilak has come a long way, solidifying his status as one of India's most complete and technically sound batters in shortest format of the game. His ability of delivering crucial knocks during the most crunch situations has made him a star to watch out for and a potential future all-format batter/leader. Tilak is a member of Indian sides which have won the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026, playing a crucial role across both tournaments. In 75 T20Is, he has made 1,940 runs in 71 innings at an average of 43.11 and a strike rate of 145.75, with two centuries and 11 fifties. He has played five ODIs, having made 68 runs in four innings with a fifty.

Stunning Records of the 24-Year-Old

Here are some of the stunning records that the 24-year-old southpaw holds already:

T20 Scoring Milestones

-First player to score a hat-trick of T20 centuries Tilak is the first player across men's and women's T20 cricket to hit a hat-trick of T20 centuries. After scoring two back-to-back centuries against South Africa away from home, he slammed a fiery 67-ball 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

-First India to cross 150-run mark in T20s With his century against Meghalaya during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which consisted of 14 fours and 10 sixes, Tilak became the first-ever Indian to cross the 150-run mark in T20s, before KL Rahul slammed a 67-ball 152* for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2026.

-Most runs by an Indian in a T20I bilateral series During the South Africa T20I tour in late-2024, Tilak top-scored with 280 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of almost 199, with two centuries. He became the Indian with the most bilateral T20I series runs, surpassing Virat Kohli's record of 231 runs in five-match home series against England in 2021.

Performance in High-Pressure Situations

-Highest T20I score by an Indian in SENA nations: The left-hander's 120* in 47 balls against Proteas at Johannesburg is India's highest individual T20I score in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions.

-Fine record in T20 knockouts While representing India, Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad and India A, Tilak has made a name for himself as a reliable batter in knockouts, having made 445 runs in 14 innings across 15 matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 161.23, with four fifties and a best score of 75.

-Incredible record in successful run-chases: Across all successful run-chases in T20Is, Tilak holds an incredible record. In 52 such T20s and 46 innings, he has made 1,372 runs at an average of 72.21 and a strike rate of 135.37, with nine fifties and best score of 75*. For India, the record stands at 534 runs in 22 matches and 20 innings at an average of 76.28, with a strike rate of almost 130 and a best score of 72*.

-26 times unbeaten and undefeated: Tilak holds a unique distinction of having won all T20s in which he has finished unbeaten.

-Most scores for India in T20I finals: Tilak is tied with Virat Kohli for most fifty-plus scores for India in T20I finals, with two each. Tilak's both half-centuries have come against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final and the Asian Games final. With 128 runs across three innings in the final at a strike rate of 158.02, with two fifties, he has an enviable finals record already.

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