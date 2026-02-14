India vs Pakistan in Colombo on Feb 15 faces a rain threat in the T20 World Cup 2026, with showers likely. A delay or washout is possible. If abandoned, both teams will share one point, as no reserve day is scheduled for group stage matches.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will take on Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

After weeks of uncertainty and drama, Pakistan backtracked on its decision to boycott the Team India clash, following the intervention by Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Emirates Cricket Board, and Imran Khawaja-led ICC delegation, who met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ensure that the marquee fixture goes ahead as per the schedule.

The clash between India and Pakistan is expected to grab the attention of the cricket world, given not only their rivalry but also recent diplomatic tensions and Pakistan’s near-boycott drama that had the cricket world watching closely ahead of the match. The two-arch rivals will face off for the first time since the Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan three times, including the final, to lift the title dominantly.

Rain Threat Looms over IND vs PAK Clash

As excitement around the anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a fever pitch after Pakistan agreed to go ahead with the Team India encounter, weather forecasts in Colombo have raised concerns, with the rain expected to impact during the match hours.

According to Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology, the low-pressure area is likely to form over the south of the Bay of Bengal on February 15, increasing the chances of steady showers in Sri Lanka’s capital and potentially affecting the marquee fixture. Since the Bay of Bengal is set to influence weather patterns across the Island, intermittent showers are likely in Colombo.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over south-eastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February,” the statement from SDM reads.

According to AccuWeather, Colombo is expected to witness a 70–80% chance of rain through the morning and afternoon, with 100% cloud cover and temperatures ranging between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, by the time the match starts at 7 pm, the possibility of precipitation is expected to reduce to 13%, offering a window of relief for fans and players alike.

There is a likelihood that the match between India and Pakistan may delay the start or result in a shortened contest, as the outfield at the R Premadasa Stadium, known for its vulnerability to heavy rain, could take time to dry if showers persist earlier in the day. Although the drainage facilities at the stadium have improved over the years, continuous rainfall may still impact the outfield conditions.

What Happens if the IND vs PAK Match Gets Washed Out?

After Pakistan decided to end its adamant stance on boycotting the Team India clash, the marquee fixture has averted $174 million worth of potential financial losses for the tournament’s stakeholders and broadcasters, underlining the commercial and global significance for India-Pakistan rivalry.

India and Pakistan’s clash is widely regarded as the marquee fixture at the ICC and ACC events, drawing record viewership, global attention, digital engagement, and massive interest across markets. With both teams carrying rich history, intense rivalry, and massive fan bases, the clash often shapes the narrative of the tournament itself. Beyond the financial implications, the contest also holds crucial sporting value.

However, if the marquee fixture gets washed out, there will be no reserve day, and both points will share a point. The reserve day is typically allocated only for knockout matches in ICC tournaments and not for group-stage fixtures. Therefore, the blockbuster clash will stand abandoned if the minimum overs required to constitute a result are not bowled under the playing conditions.

If the match between India and Pakistan does not take place, the points table will look like five points each after two wins and one no result, strengthening their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage. Moreover, the stakeholders and broadcasters will suffer significant financial losses due to reduced advertising revenue, lower in-stadium returns, and potential compensation obligations linked to broadcast commitments.

It remains to be seen whether Colombo’s weather will allow a full-fledged contest to force tournament organisers to settle for a shared outcome in what is billed as the biggest clash of the T20 World Cup 2026.