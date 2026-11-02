Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return for India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand, focusing on the 50-over format ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Their performances will be closely watched as they look to build on their strong overseas form.

Former Indian captains and batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be returning to action in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, with the opening match taking place at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s last appearance was in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, where the duo scored a century each in the first and second matches, respectively, and will aim to replicate their strong form overseas. They were part of the recently concluded T20I leg in New Zealand as the star batters retired from the shorter format following the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Virat and Rohit arrived in Auckland almost a week before the first ODI against New Zealand and had their practice sessions with the squad to acclimate to local conditions ahead of the 50-over battle.

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What are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI Records in New Zealand?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the experienced batters who have played a pivotal role in India’s limited-overs success over the years. The former India captains have had an experience of playing in SENA nations and New Zealand presents contrasting records when playing in their backyard in 50-over format.

Virat Kohli has played 13 ODI matches in New Zealand and amassed 596 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 49.66. Kohli is just 226 runs short of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 821 runs for the most ODI runs scored by an Indian batter in New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has aggregated 437 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 36.41 in 14 matches. He is 63 runs short of becoming the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Mohammed Azharuddin to cross the 500-run mark in ODIs in New Zealand.

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Comparing the overall stats, Kohli leads with an average of 49.66 compared to Rohit's 36.41, alongside a superior strike rate of 91.41 to 72.95. However, both stalwarts remain instrumental in anchoring India's top order heading into the series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are far more experienced batters in India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series, and their presence in the top order will be vital as India looks to build momentum away from home.

What To Expect from India's Batting Stalwarts?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests and T20Is and have been solely focusing on ODIs with an aim of extending their illustrious international career until the 2027 ODI World Cup,

Following their Test retirement, the Indian batting stalwarts have featured in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and will now travel to New Zealand for the upcoming five-match ODI series away from home.

The upcoming New Zealand ODI series will be Virat and Rohit’s third assignment away from home after Australia and South Africa since Test retirement. Given their experience of playing in overseas conditions, the Indian batting duo is expected to provide a massive boost to the batting lineup in the upcoming 50-over battle against the Black Caps.

Since they are only playing one format, their form will be very crucial for the Men in Blue throughout the five-match series, and the new selection committee, led by Pragyan Ojha, is expected to closely monitor their performances to assess their workload management and readiness leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expressed their desire to be part of the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, their long-term fitness and form during the 50-over assignment in New Zealand will be vital to assess their role in Team India's strategic roadmap for the global event.

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