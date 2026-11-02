Cheteshwar Pujara favors Virat Kohli over Rohit Sharma to score centuries in the upcoming New Zealand ODI series, while predicting a 2-2 result due to India's squad rotation and potential weather disruptions throughout the five-match series.

Pujara's Assessment on Indian Batters

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Virat Kohli has a slightly better chance than Rohit Sharma of scoring a century in the upcoming New Zealand ODI series starting from November 4. He explained that Kohli's No. 3 position allows him to play an anchor role, while Rohit's aggressive powerplay responsibilities could change in New Zealand's conditions, potentially creating opportunities for both batters. "The way Rohit bats, he has a role of providing good starts in the powerplay. In New Zealand, maybe that role changes, so he could go for a century. But for Virat, the chances are slightly higher because he bats at number three. His game is more about playing the anchor role. So, for a batsman coming in at number three, scoring a century in the ODI format becomes a bit easier. The opener's role is also defined, but in New Zealand conditions, that changes a bit. So, I feel Virat has more chances of scoring a hundred in New Zealand than Rohit," Pujara said on JioHotstar.

Form and Series Predictions

Both Indian batting stalwarts head into the series in impressive form following their recent performances against the West Indies at home. Rohit Sharma amassed 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 115, registering a century and a half-century, with a highest score of 101. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, accumulated 168 runs across three innings, highlighted by a magnificent unbeaten 139 off just 88 deliveries in the opening match while chasing a target of 296.

Pujara also predicted a 2-2 result in the upcoming India-New Zealand ODI series, citing changes in India's squad across the five matches as a potential advantage for the visitors. While backing India to perform well in the first three ODIs, he expects the final two encounters to be more challenging. Pujara also suggested that rain could wash out one match in New Zealand. "Two-all. In the first three matches, one team is playing, and then, in the last two matches, another Indian team is going to play. So, I think New Zealand have a slight advantage because you aren't playing the same team in all five matches. I'm still backing the Indian team in the first three matches, as I feel they will do well. The last two matches could be a bit of a challenge, but it will be a hard-fought series. And it rains in New Zealand, so probably one match will be a washout," he added. (ANI)