Ahead of the T20 WC 2026 final, Suryakumar Yadav revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir’s ‘team-first’ philosophy. By removing focus on personal milestones and valuing every player’s contribution, big or small, Gambhir has fostered positivity and unity, guiding India to the final against New Zealand and transforming their mindset.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has guided the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Gambhir is on the verge of winning his second ICC trophy as a head coach, having previously won the Champions Trophy last year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the guidance of Gambhir, Team India won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup last year, and has carried that momentum into the T20 World Cup 2026, where the defending champions are on the verge of clinching the two back-to-back titles and the third overall in the history of the tournament.

Throughout the marquee event so far, Gautam Gambhir has played a huge role behind the scenes when it comes to the team’s selection and strategy, ensuring every player understands their role and contribution.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, T20 WC 2026 Final: Sunil Gavaskar Wants Abhishek Sharma to be Dropped from India’s XI

‘Everyone’s Contribution Matters’

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave insights into Gautam Gambhir’s approach, highlighting how the coach has removed the focus on ‘personal milestones’ and reinforced the importance of team goals.

“His mantra has been the same since he played and won the World Cups for India: this is a sport where everyone’s contribution matters. You don’t win tournaments because of one or two players."

“If you look from the start – say the Zimbabwe (Super 8) game – every player contributed. Then against the West Indies, and even in the semifinal, it was the same story. That’s always the focus.

“In a team sport, especially in the batting department, every batter’s contribution is necessary. The key thing is he has removed the concept of personal milestones from the team. No one focuses much on that anymore – it’s a team game," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Gautam Gambhir’s appreciation of every player can be evidenced from Shivam Dube’s two quick boundaries in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies, with the head coach describing it as “as important as Sanju Samson’s 97,” underlining that every contribution, big or small, plays a vital role in the team’s success.

Team Goal Above Personal Milestones

Gautam Gambhir’s philosophy of a collective effort towards the team goal rather than individual milestones has fostered a positive environment in the dressing room.

Suryakumar Yadav highlighted how Tilak Varma’s 21 off 7 balls in the semifinal against England was celebrated as much as fifty. showing that every contribution, no matter how small, is valued equally under Gambhir’s team-first approach.

“For example, in the last game (vs England in the semifinal), Tilak (Varma) scored 21 off 7 balls. A knock like that—or even 8 off 5—can be as valuable as a 50 or a 100,” India T20I captain said.

“We won that game by 7 runs, so someone scoring 7 or 10 runs in three or four balls might have made the difference. That’s the mindset he focuses on. Nothing is more important than the team goal," he said.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the semifinal against England, Sanju Samson’s match-winning knock of 89 off 42 balls was the talk of the town, but Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (34), Hardik Pandya (27), and Tilak Varma (21), each made vital contributions that collectively guided India to a narrow 7-run victory, exemplifying Gambhir’s mantra of valuing every player’s effort.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Final: How Did Team India Perform against New Zealand in ICC Knockouts?

Team First, Positivity Follows: Gambhir’s Strategic Mindset

Suryakumar Yadav further stated that Gautam Gambhir’s approach encourages players to adapt to the team’s needs, prioritizing collective goals over individual performances, which fosters positivity and a unified mindset in the dressing room.

“If the team needs someone to hit a six off the first ball, the batter should go for it. If it requires a different approach, he should play that way. That’s the theory behind this team,” Suryakumar told reporters at the press conference.

“It spreads positivity and creates a better environment—because when you start thinking about the team rather than yourself, everyone ends up chasing the same goal," he added.

Gautam Gambhir is on the verge of becoming the first Indian head coach to win back-to-back ICC titles. Interestingly, Gambhir was the Indian team that won the first edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and now, nearly two decades later, he is guiding the new generation as a head coach with the same winning mindset and the team-first approach.