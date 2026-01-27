The ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has witnessed the return of ‘vintage’ Suryakumar Yadav with fearless strokeplay, timely acceleration, and renewed confidence at the crease. Suryakumar has shown signs of a return to his old form, which is a big positive for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, where he will be leading the Men in Blue’s quest for the title defence on home soil.

The flamboyant batter endured a rough patch last year, as he failed to score a single fifty and scored just 218 runs at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, Suryakumar Yadav needed to regain his form in the T20I series against New Zealand.

And, Suryakumar brought a sigh of relief with his back-to-back half-centuries in the series and amassed 171 runs at an average of 171 and an impressive strike rate of 201.18 in three matches.

As Team India's T20I skipper regained his lost form, let’s take a look at how he managed to find his fluency, rhythm, and confidence at the crease, turning the difficult period of his career into a strong run-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.