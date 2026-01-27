- Home
- Sports
- IND vs NZ: How Did Suryakumar Yadav Return to His Best Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026? Explained
IND vs NZ: How Did Suryakumar Yadav Return to His Best Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026? Explained
Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his 'vintage' form in the T20I series against New Zealand, with a breakthrough innings in Raipur restoring his confidence and rhythm, giving Team India a timely boost ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
The Return of 'Vintage' Suryakumar Yadav
The ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has witnessed the return of ‘vintage’ Suryakumar Yadav with fearless strokeplay, timely acceleration, and renewed confidence at the crease. Suryakumar has shown signs of a return to his old form, which is a big positive for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, where he will be leading the Men in Blue’s quest for the title defence on home soil.
The flamboyant batter endured a rough patch last year, as he failed to score a single fifty and scored just 218 runs at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, Suryakumar Yadav needed to regain his form in the T20I series against New Zealand.
And, Suryakumar brought a sigh of relief with his back-to-back half-centuries in the series and amassed 171 runs at an average of 171 and an impressive strike rate of 201.18 in three matches.
As Team India's T20I skipper regained his lost form, let’s take a look at how he managed to find his fluency, rhythm, and confidence at the crease, turning the difficult period of his career into a strong run-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.
Taking Time in the Middle
Suryakumar Yadav’s lean run of form in T20Is in the previous calendar year was partly due to his difficulty in translating his nets session into match runs. The veteran Indian batter is often dismissed quickly while trying to maintain a high strike rate, leaving him unsettled at the crease. However, in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, Suryakumar was more patient at the start of his innings, taking time to read the bowlers and conditions.
This can be evidenced by his performance in the second T20I in Raipur, where he took 10 balls to score 10 runs before unleashing his carnage and played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 37 balls, including 9 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 221.62. In the Guwahati T20I, the flamboyant batter scored six runs off as many balls before going on to play a knock of 57 off 26 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 219.23.
Suryakumar Yadav’s ability to pace his innings effectively has enabled him to combine patience with explosive batting, rediscovering his fluency and form that had been missing throughout 2025, wherein he struggled to make an impact.
Trusting his Natural Game
Ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav continued to play his natural game rather than tweaking his batting approach despite having endured a lean patch last year. The trust in his instincts allowed him to play freely, improvising against bowlers and finding gaps with precision.
The veteran Indian batter’s batting approach was often criticized as too rigid and overly aggressive, with pundits suggesting that he was trying to force big shots early and that he was not adapting his style even when the runs weren’t hard to come by. Despite criticism of his batting approach, Suryakumar Yadav backed his natural game rather than trying to radically change his style.
His performances in the last two T20Is showed the effectiveness of his approach, as he combined smart shot selection with his signature improvisation, turning starts into match-defining innings.
Taking a Break from Social Media
One of the key factors that helped Suryakumar Yadav rediscover his lost form was taking a break from social media for a few weeks, allowing him to shut off external noise, criticism, and distractions and entirely focus on his preparation during the crucial phase ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Following a poor outing in the South Africa T20I series in December last year, Suryakumar Yadav decided to take a significant 2-3 week break from social media, helping him clear his mind and return to mental space. It seemed necessary for Suryakumar to stay away from social media, given the intense scrutiny and criticism he was facing over his form, which had the potential to affect his mindset and confidence at the crucial stage of his career.
During his time away from social media, Suryakumar Yadav focused on refining his basics, spending extended hours in the nets, and maintaining a calm and focused-drive approach to get back to his rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Confidence from Breakthrough Innings
After a prolonged lean patch, where he went 23 T20I innings without a fifty and was struggling to convert good net form into runs, Suryakumar Yadav’s knock of 82 off 37 balls in Raipur proved a turning point in his return to form. Former India captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar, stated that Suryakumar did not need any change in luck or technique; one substantial innings was enough to restore his confidence.
Suryakumar’s breakthrough performance in the Raipur T20I helped him regain his lost confidence and rhythm as he scored his second consecutive fifty of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand in the Guwahati T20I.
Suryakumar’s confidence at the crease while batting in Raipur and Guwahati was evident in his composure, shot selection, and freedom of strokeplay, as he looked assured from the moment he settled in at the crease and once again dictated terms against New Zealand’s bowling attack.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.