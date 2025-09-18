Image Credit : Getty

For young India batter Pratika Rawal, batting alongside Smriti Mandhana feels effortless. The 25-year-old Delhi cricketer, who only made her ODI debut last December, has quickly cemented her place as a dependable top-order batter. She believes that her “natural understanding” with Mandhana is a key factor behind India’s strong starts in recent games — and could be vital in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, beginning September 30 in Guwahati.

Pratika and Mandhana have already stitched together some crucial stands — including a century partnership in the first ODI against Australia in Mullanpur and a 70-run stand in the second, which India won by a record 102-run margin.

“I think it's (understanding) quite easy and quite natural. We don't have to talk much between innings, she does what she does best, and I do what I do best. There's an understanding between us that feels natural, not made up,” Pratika said on JioHotstar’s show Off the Pitch.