Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Opens Up on Her Chemistry With Smriti Mandhana
Pratika Rawal says she shares a “natural understanding” with Smriti Mandhana, making their opening stands effortless. With India co-hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup, the young batter reveals family pride, team-first mindset, and bond with Mandhana.
A natural partnership at the top
For young India batter Pratika Rawal, batting alongside Smriti Mandhana feels effortless. The 25-year-old Delhi cricketer, who only made her ODI debut last December, has quickly cemented her place as a dependable top-order batter. She believes that her “natural understanding” with Mandhana is a key factor behind India’s strong starts in recent games — and could be vital in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, beginning September 30 in Guwahati.
Pratika and Mandhana have already stitched together some crucial stands — including a century partnership in the first ODI against Australia in Mullanpur and a 70-run stand in the second, which India won by a record 102-run margin.
“I think it's (understanding) quite easy and quite natural. We don't have to talk much between innings, she does what she does best, and I do what I do best. There's an understanding between us that feels natural, not made up,” Pratika said on JioHotstar’s show Off the Pitch.
Bonding beyond the boundary
Interestingly, both Mandhana and Pratika describe themselves as introverts — or as Pratika puts it, “more like ambiverts.” That similarity, she feels, strengthens their bond.
“Even off the field, she (Mandhana) is an introvert and so am I, though we'd call ourselves more ambiverts. Because of that, we don't need to put in extra effort to connect, we already understand each other,” she explained.
Focused, ball by ball
Pratika admits that batting with Mandhana is not just productive but also a joy. Their approach is simple: build the innings one ball at a time.
“On the field, the only focus is the next ball, and everything else follows step by step. I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me, so it's always great, especially the way she plays and takes on every ball. It's just so amazing to see,” Pratika said, reflecting on their on-field chemistry.
Team before self
Despite her growing reputation as one of India’s most reliable batters — with six half-centuries and a century to her name already — Pratika insists she values collective success above personal milestones.
“There are team meetings and different strategies, but beyond personal goals, I value team goals more. If I can be an asset to the team, I believe that's the greatest contribution I can make,” she said.
Family’s subtle pride
Behind her calm demeanour, Pratika carries the quiet pride of her family. When her selection for the World Cup squad was announced, the Rawals didn’t erupt in celebration — but their understated reactions said it all.
“My mom and dad are not very expressive. They don't show emotions openly, but I know they feel a lot. When my name was announced at the press conference, I was at home with my brother while my parents were out.
I went to my brother's room and told him, 'Say congratulations to me'. He asked why, and I said, 'I got selected for the World Cup'. His reaction was just, 'That’s it? Good for you, yaar',” she recalled with a laugh.
“Later, I called my mom and told her, and she simply said, 'It's a very good thing, very good'. They play it subtle, but I can feel their pride. Even my coach told me that my mom has had a different smile on her face for days. They may not show it directly, but I know they are very happy.”
As India prepares to co-host the Women’s ODI World Cup with Sri Lanka, Pratika Rawal is set to play her first major ICC tournament. For her, the chance to open alongside Smriti Mandhana — and to carry the hopes of millions — is both a responsibility and a dream.