Indian batter KL Rahul hit his eighth ODI ton (112*) against New Zealand in Rajkot, continuing his success as a middle-order accumulator and finisher. He guided India to 284/7 after a top-order collapse, showcasing his versatility.

Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul hit his eighth ODI ton during the second ODI against New Zealand at Rajkot on Wednesday, continuing his fine run as a middle-order batter doubling up as an accumulator and finisher. KL entered the crease when India was three down for 115 and soon witnessed Virat Kohli's stump removed for 23. However, KL carried on for almost 30 overs, scoring a brilliant 112* in 92 balls, with 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of 121.74.

Rahul's Finishing Prowess in Numbers

Since 2025, KL has found a quicker gear and tempo in ODIs batting in the middle order, scoring 283 runs from overs 41-50 at a strike rate of 140.09, with his run count being the best and SR being the fourth-best after WI's Justin Greaves (194 runs at 160.3), NZ's Glenn Phillips (244 runs at 157.4) and Janith Liyanage of Sri Lanka (201 runs at an average of 147.8).

Entering the 41st over, KL had hit 52 in 53 balls, with six fours, at a strike rate of over 98. Completing the innings, he hit 60 in his next 39 balls, with six fours and a six at a strike rate of over 153.

A Versatile Middle-Order Master

Stellar Record at Number Five

KL, now batting at sixth position more frequently as a finisher, is a masterful accumulator at number five. In 33 innings at number five, KL has made 1,477 runs at an average of 64.21, with a strike rate of 99.59, including three centuries and 10 fifties.

Effective as a Finisher at Six

At number six, KL has made 332 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.42, with a strike rate of 99.10 and a fifty. He is making sure to either finish the game or not let the game finish for India with his versatility as a batter.

Since last year, batting mostly at six and on three occasions at five in ODIs, KL has scored 508 runs in 16 matches and 13 innings at an average of 72.57, with a strike rate of over 112, including a century and two fifties.

He has a fine record against NZ in ODIs, having made 469 runs in 10 innings at an average of 93.8, with an SR of over 111 with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 112*.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, NZ opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma (24 in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Shubman Gill (56 in 53 balls, with nine fours and a six) started off well with a 70-run opening stand, but they lost their way courtesy of a fine spell of Kristian Clarke (3/56), which removed Rohit, Virat and Shreyas Iyer. KL's 73-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (27) and a 57-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (20) took India to 284/7 in 50 overs. (ANI)