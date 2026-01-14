Despite a modest score of 23, Virat Kohli became India's leading run-getter against New Zealand in ODI history during the Rajkot match. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record, taking his tally to 1,773 runs against the Kiwis.

Kohli Surpasses Tendulkar

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli's first outing after reclaiming the number one ODI batting spot could yield just 23 in just 29 balls, but the superstar batter became India's leading run-getter against NZ in ODI history.

During the Rajkot ODI, fans were hoping that the newly crowned world number one batter would produce his eighth successive fifty-plus score in List-A cricket, but he fell for a 29-ball 23 to Kristian Clarke, who had two fours.

Now in 35 ODIs and innings against NZ, Virat has scored 1,773 runs at an average of 55.4, with six wins and 10 fifties and a best score of 154. Behind him is Sachin (1,750 runs in 42 matches at an average of 46.05, with five centuries and eight fifties). Virat is the second-highest run-getter against NZ in ODIs, with Australian icon Ricky Ponting (1,971 runs in 51 matches at an average of 45.83, with six centuries and 12 fifties) being the top run-getter.

Rajkot ODI: Toss and Playing XI

With the series hanging 1-0 in India's favour, NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)