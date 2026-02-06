India U19 star Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted 175 off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup 2026 final against England, nearly single-handedly carrying India’s innings. The 14-year-old’s sensational knock drew huge praise and comparisons to cricket legends.

India U19 batting star Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage in the U19 World Cup 2026 final against England at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 6. The Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, are aiming for the record-breaking sixth U19 World Cup in their 10th final appearance.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the key players for Team India in the U19 World Cup 2026, and he has been the top batter for the side, with three fifties before the title clash against England, who are aiming for the first title in 28 years. The young batting sensation continued his extraordinary form in the final, as his bat completely tore through the England bowlers, who were clueless in containing Vaibhav’s onslaught.

More than the batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned the final into his personal stage, orchestrating a masterclass in power and precision. The young batting star, who has been on a rapid rise since his impressive IPL debut season, single-handedly carried India’s innings after skipper Ayush Mhatre opted to bat first.

Vaibhav’s Spectacular Batting Steals Spotlight

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has always been a batter who not only anchors the innings but also dazzles with fearless strokeplay, effortlessly blending aggression with timing, leaving bowlers scrambling and spectators in awe. The U19 World Cup 2026 witnessed Vaibhav redine young batting brilliance in Harare.

After an early loss of wicket of Aaron George at 20/1, Suryavanshi was joined by Ayush Mhatre, with whom he shared a 142-run partnership for the second wicket before India captain’s dismissal for 53 at 162/2. Thereafter, Vedant Trivedi joined Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the crease to carry on India’s innings. However, Vaibhav took charge and launched a brutal assault on England's bowlers.

The 14-year-old completed his fifty in 32 balls, but he went on to achieve his maiden three-figure mark in the U19 World Cup in just 55 balls, smashing his second fifty in only 23 balls—a blistering display of power and precision that left England reeling. Thereafter, Vaibhav scored 45 runs off just 12 balls, completing his 150-run mark in just 71 balls, highlighting the blistering pace of his innings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stay at the crease was posing a serious challenge to England's bowling attack, who were unable to find a way to stop his relentless assault, with every delivery being punished and field placements repeatedly broken under his aggressive strokeplay. However, England managed to heave a sigh of relief after Suryavanshi’s dismissal, who scored 175 off 80 balls, including 15 sixes as many as fours, at an impressive strike rate of 218.75.

At the time of Vaibhav’s dismissal, India were at 251/3, which means the young batting sensation, the 14-year-old, contributed almost 70% of the team’s total, underlining how he almost single-handedly carried the innings and dominated the England bowling attack.

‘The World Will Remember this Mayhem’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s blistering performance in the U19 World Cup final against England set the internet abuzz, with fans and cricket enthusiasts unable to stop praising his destructive innings that left the England bowlers completely bruised and fielders scrambling.

Taking to their X Handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with awe and admiration for the 14-year-old’s record-shattering display. Many hailed his innings as ‘one of the greatest’ in the history of the U19 World Cup, while others compared him to Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, who are known for their fearless strokeplay and match-winning exploits.

Also, many believed that Vaibhav Suryavanshi is destined to become the next big thing for Indian cricket in the coming years.

With his 175-run knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi moved to the top of the leading run-scorers of the U19 World Cup charts, amassing 439 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches.

Interestingly, the batters with a minimum of 200 runs in the tournament do not have a strike rate of over 150, except for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, making him not only prolific but also the most explosive batter of the U19 World Cup 2026.