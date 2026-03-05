East Bengal FC and FC Goa played to a 0-0 draw in their ISL 2025-26 match in Kolkata. The result places FC Goa third and East Bengal fourth in the table. Miguel Ferreira was named the Player of the Match in the first-ever stalemate between them.

East Bengal FC and FC Goa played out a goalless draw in Match 22 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. The Gaurs are provisionally third in the table with eight points from four matches, while The Red and Gold Brigade are a place below with seven points from four matches. Miguel Ferreira was adjudged the Player of the match, as per an ISL press release.

First Half Deadlock

Oscar Bruzon made two changes to the East Bengal starting eleven, handing the first starts of the season to Mohamad Rakip and Naorem Mahesh Singh in place of Jay Gupta and Anton Søjberg, while FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez named an unchanged side. The visitors had the first look at goal when Ishan Pandita ran in behind the defenders to reach a lobbed pass from Dejan Drazic, but centre back Anwar Ali made a crucial recovery tackle to deny the striker a shot. East Bengal then controlled possession of the ball in midfield as Goa were content to play on the counterattacks.

The first real chance of the match came at the quarter-hour mark for East Bengal. Naorem Mahesh Singh played a perfectly weighted pass to Bipin Singh on the left wing. The winger delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Youssef Ezzejjari, who was unmarked, but the striker skied his attempt over the crossbar. On the other end, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill expertly saved Brison Fernandes' shot after the visitors carved open the defence with a slick move involving Ayush Dev Chhetri and Boris Singh. Moments later, Boris' right-footed effort hit the post and came back as Goa enjoyed their best period of attack in the first half.

The home side also came close to scoring when Mohamad Rashid hit the crossbar with a long-range effort. The midfielder's powerful attempt went through the hands of the goalkeeper before striking the crossbar. Despite the attempts on goal, both teams went into the half-time break with the score reading 0-0.

Second Half Stalemate

The second half turned out to be a cagey affair, with chances at a premium as both teams solidified their defence, making it difficult for the attackers to create attempts on goal. Fresh legs were introduced by both coaches, but it did not change the way both teams approached the second half.

FC Goa came closest to scoring after Abdul Rabeeh set up fellow substitute Raynier Fernandes at the edge of the box. The midfielder's right-footed attempt sailed over the crossbar.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a point each. East Bengal piled on the pressure in added time, but FC Goa held their composure to ensure the match ended in a first-ever stalemate between both the sides.