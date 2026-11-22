Pakistan A set a target of 313 runs against India A in their Asia Cup Rising Stars Group B match. Half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, and Farhan Yousaf anchored the innings before India A bowlers restricted the final total.

Pakistan A Posts 313 Runs Against India A in Asia Cup Group B Tie

Doha [Qatar], November 22 (ANI): Half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Farhan Yousaf helped Pakistan A post 313 runs before being bowled out in 49.2 overs against India A in their Group B match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

After opting to bat, Pakistan A made an aggressive start, with openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat putting up 66 runs for the first wicket. Hussain scored 33 off 23 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. India A fought back with two quick wickets as Ayush Badoni dismissed Hussain and Harshit Rana sent Rohail Nazir back for a duck. Maaz Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz then steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership. Sadaqat scored 59 off 63 balls, including six boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Suryansh Shedge in the 20th over. Nawaz continued to anchor the innings and brought up his half-century off 44 balls. He added 65 runs with captain Abdul Samad, who scored 28 off 35 deliveries. Samad was run out through a combined effort by Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra, while Shedge later dismissed Nawaz for 79 off 82 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Farhan Yousaf then provided momentum in the closing overs, scoring 56 off 48 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes. Mohammad Imran Randhawa also made a quick 23 off 14 balls, including two sixes. India A's bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals towards the end to restrict Pakistan A to 313. Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav took two wickets each. India A now need 314 runs to win the Group B encounter.