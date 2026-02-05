As defending champions and co-hosts, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters the T20 World Cup 2026 aiming for a historic treble. With a mix of experience and new talent, strong batting and bowling, they are ready despite Samson’s form.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will enter the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. India is the co-host of the tournament, alongside Sri Lanka, bringing the marquee event back to home soil after nine years.

The Men in Blue have been clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, and will begin their quest for the title against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the marquee event, Team India played the T20I series against New Zealand and a warm-up match against South Africa, using these fixtures to fine-tune combinations and assess player form.

As Team India is set to begin their title on February 7, the opening day of the tournament, the hosts set eyes on triple history. In the history ofthe T20 World Cup, no team has defended the title, won it on home soil, and clinched three championships overall. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to write history by becoming the first team to achieve this rare treble.

India Progressed Post-T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

It’s been two years since Rohit Sharma and his boys clinched the historic T20 World Cup title, ending Team India’s 17-year drought of triumph, and since then, the squad has evolved significantly, especially following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta stated that the 2026 squad has taken India to the next level, with a perfect blend of experience and talent, adding that their performance in the T20I series against New Zealand shows they are ready to defend the title.

“There are a few changes (to the side), but this team has gone to the next level since Rohit inspired his team to that trophy a couple of years ago. The way they played against New Zealand recently was something special.” Dasgupta told PTI.

Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, Team India has not lost a single T20I series, winning against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, showcasing their dominance and form ahead of the tournament. Out of 35 T20I matches played since the conclusion of the last edition of the marquee event, Team India won 33 games, giving them an impressive win rate of 94%.

Squad Retentions and Changes

After Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from the format at the international level. However, eight players from the 2024 World Cup-winning squad were retained for the upcoming edition of the tournament, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

However, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, and Tilak Varma were added to the squad, bringing fresh energy, versatility, and depth. Varun and Ishan were part of the India team in the 2021 edition, while Rinku Singh was the reserve player for the 2024 edition.

Post the retirements of Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as the leader of the team, with a clear role of young talents to step up, ensuring that the experience is blended with the youth, and India remains a formidable force in all departments to defend the triumph.

Explosive Batting Depth and Verstality

Compared to the India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the current roster heading into the 2026 edition of the tournament boasts greater batting firepower and versatility, with Abhishek Sharma, one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket, and has an astonishing strike rate of 194.74, and Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma adding firepower at the top.

The middle order has multiple power-hitters, including Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel, capable of accelerating the scoring at any stage of the innings. This flexibility allows Team India to adapt to different situations of the match, whether setting imposing totals or chasing under pressure.

India’s batting depth has finisher options and left-right combinations throughout the lineup, reflecting a well-rounded and versatile approach against any bowling attack. maintain momentum in the middle overs, and consistently capitalize in the death overs to dominate matches on home soil.

In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, India’s batting line-up was already impressive, but it went a notch higher by featuring World No.1 batter Abhishek Sharma, alongside explosive hitters like Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, while the middle orders built around Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, and multiple finishers like Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh who can take games away in the death overs.

An Extra Edge with Spin and Pace

India’s bowling department looks much stronger compared to the 2024 edition. The inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy, whose mystery spin bowling bamboozles batters, adds a potent weapon in the middle overs. Since his comeback to the T20I setup in 2024, the World No.1 bowler has picked 57 wickets in 30 matches, making him a serious threat to opposition batters.

With Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav already providing quality left-arm and wrist-spin options, India’s spin department is deep and versatile, capable of controlling middle overs and breaking partnerships.

Jasprit Bumrah remains the pace spearhead with his seam variations and lethal yorkers, while Arshdeep Singh adds swing and precision at both ends. The addition of Harshit Rana adds flexibility to rotate the bowlers and adjust to the pitch conditions. I

In the last edition of the marquee event, India’s bowlers were the most impactful in the tournament, with Arshdeep taking 17 wickets, while Bumrah returned devastating spells, including 2/18 in the final, and picked 15 wickets throughout the marquee event. Axar Patel (9) and Kuldeep Yadav (10) combined to pick 19 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024, showcasing a perfect blend of pace and spin that proved decisive in helping clinch the second title of the tournament.

Sanju Samson’s Form Only a Concern

Looking at the squad overall, Sanju Samson’s form remains the only minor concern, as he struggled for consistency in the T20I series against New Zealand, wherein he scored 46 runs at an average of 9.2 in five matches, prompting the team management to go with the opening combination of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma for a warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Deep Dasgupta stated that Samson’s form is a concern, but Tilak Varma’s impressive show in the recent warm-up matches against the USA and South Africa after returning from an injury break shows that India has reliable alternatives, and the team can still maintain a strong, flexible batting lineup despite Samson’s temporary dip in form.

“It is sad that Sanju is not in form. And it also kind of makes things a little tricky for the Indian side. But it was good to see Tilak playing that side game yesterday (February 4),” Dasgupta told PTI.

“But the next challenge is how serious are you looking at a left‑right combination? Yeah. And if Surya bats at four, then you’re looking at top three left‑handers (Abhishek, Kishan, Tilak), which I personally think it’s fine,” he added.

Except for Sanju Samson’s poor form, overall India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 looks balanced, well-equipped, and dynamic to defend their title. The Men in Blue have the firepower, versatility, and depth in both batting and bowling to adapt to any situation, making them strong contenders to achieve the historic treble on home soil.