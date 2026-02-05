Pakistan has officially confirmed its T20 World Cup 2026 boycott against India, calling it a ‘field of play’ issue. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his team is ready, with flights to Colombo for the February 15 clash already booked.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav broke his silence over Pakistan’s stance on boycotting the much-anticipated match against the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the Federal Cabinet meeting, officially confirmed boycotting the Team India clash at the marquee event, describing the decision as a ‘field of play’ issue rather than politics, while reiterating Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh.

This was the second official confirmation after his government directed Pakistan not to take the field against India, while allowing the Salman Ali Agha-led side to play the remaining group stage fixtures. Pakistan’s stance was merely politically driven rather than cricketing concern, as it was an act of solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament following its refusal to play group stage matches in India and was replaced by Scotland.

Though Pakistan has confirmed the boycott of the clash against Team India, the fixtures of Group A, which include the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands, will continue as scheduled, with matches going ahead without disruptions to the tournament’s progress.

‘Our Flights to Colombo Are Booked’

Speaking at the press conference in Mumbai ahead of the opening match against the USA, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav stated that his team is ready to play Pakistan, as the flights to Colombo have already been booked for the clash. He added that India will travel to Colombo after playing a game each in Mumbai and Delhi.

However, Suryakumar Yadav refused to comment on Pakistan’s situation, stating that India squad has been told to play the February 15 clash in Sri Lanka’s capital.

“We have not refused to play against Pakistan. They are the ones who have refused. Our flights to Colombo are already booked,” India T20I skipper said.

“I feel their (Pakistan's) decision is not in my control. We have been told we have to play a game on the 15th. We played them thrice in the Asia Cup. We played well. We have a game to play on the 15th,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

The last face-off between India and Pakistan was at the Asia Cup 2025, wherein the Men in Blue defeated the arch-rivals in three matches, including the final in Dubai. India was the official host of the tournament, but the event was shifted to the UAE due to a pre-agreement deal between BCCI and PCB, that India and Pakistan would play at neutral venues.

Pakistan Skipper Cites Government Decision

Meanwhile, at Colombo, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was asked about his side facing Team India in the anticipated clash at Premadasa Stadium amid the boycott by its cricket board.

Salman backed the decision taken by the Pakistan Government and the Pakistan Cricket Board on facing Team India at the T20 World Cup 2026.

“The India game is not in our control. It’s the government’s and the PCB’s decision, and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we will do that.” The Pakistan captain said,

India and Pakistan’s cricketing encounters have been restricted to ACC and ICC tournaments after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely suspended the bilateral series following the 2016 Uri Attack.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, prompting the BCCI to reiterate that no bilateral cricket would be played with Pakistan and further hardening the diplomatic and sporting divide between the two nations. However, the BCCI agreed to allow Team India to play Pakistan in ICC and ACC tournaments.