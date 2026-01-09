Jemimah Rodrigues recalled a terrifying childhood incident when she fell from a first-floor auditorium, leaving her family fearing the worst. Years before her World Cup heroics, the new Delhi Capitals captain shared the story of her survival.

Indian women’s team star batter and the Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues recalled an incident that shook her cousin and family members. Rodrigues was just eight years old when the scary incident took place, long before she made her Team India debut and established herself as one of the brightest talents in Indian women’s cricket.

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the key players in India's women’s cricket setup and played an instrumental role in the Women in Blue’s historic maiden World Cup triumph in November 2025. The 26-year-old’s match-winning knock of 127 off 134 balls in the semifinal against the then–defending champions Australia, chasing down a record 339-run target, was widely hailed as one of the greatest innings in the history of Women’s ODI cricket.

After India Women’s World Cup success, Jemimah Rodrigues will return to action by leading Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League 2026. Rodrigues was appointed as a captain after the DC released their skipper, Meg Lanning, from setup ahead of the first mega WPL auction.

When Jemimah Rodrigues Escaped Death

Ahead of the fourth edition of the WPL, Jemimah Rodrigues narrated a harrowing childhood incident during an interaction, which left her cousin and family members scared. The Indian batter recalled that she was playing ‘chappal fight’ with her cousins outside the auditorium during the church program.

One of her cousins threw the crocs, and Jemimah was asked to retrieve them. However, while reaching for the footwear, she slipped and fell from the first floor of the auditorium, leaving everyone around in shock and fearing the worst.

“We were in an auditorium where we had a church program. All the kids were outside. We were playing chappal fight over there. (I was like eight) My cousin threw her crocs, and it was like you had to jump the other side to get it.” Jemimah said on the ‘Breakfast with Champions’ show.

“I, like a full hero, said that I would get it. I fell from the first floor. Luckily, someone was sitting down, and I fell on her head. My cousins thought I died,” he added.

Jemimah Rodrigues escaped death, but the incident left everyone, including her cousin and family members, scared as they had genuinely feared she might not survive the fall. The young Jemimah’s mischievous spirit and fearless nature were evident even then, long before she became a star on the cricket field.

Had Jemimah not survived after the fall, the Indian women’s cricket team might have been deprived of one of its brightest talents and a match-winner who played a pivotal role in historic World Cup triumphs.

Jemimah Rodrigues Shoulders Big Responsibility in WPL 2026

The Delhi Capitals have entrusted the task of leading the side to Jemimah Rodrigues in the Women’s Premier League 2026, as the side aims to break the trophy-less drought despite reaching the final thrice on the trot under the captaincy of Meg Lanning.

Jemimah faces the dual challenge of leading the squad, mixed with experienced and young talents, while living up to high expectations. Jemimah Rodrigues has been part of the Delhi Capitals since the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023, playing a key role in the team’s campaigns and emerging as one of their most consistent performers over the seasons.

Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal stated that the team wanted the Indian captain to lead the side in the WPL 2026, and the franchise management zeroed in on Jemimah Rodrigues, given her experience as an international cricketer, World Cup success, long association with the team, and leadership potential made her the ideal choice for the role.

Jemimah Rodrigues is the third-leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals in WPL, amassing 507 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 28.16 in 27 matches.