Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga stunned fans with a drastic weight loss, appearing almost unrecognizable from his bulky playing days. Bariatric surgery improved his health, and a recent viral photo left cricket enthusiasts in disbelief.

Former Sri Lanka and World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga grabbed the attention of the public with his remarkable weight transformation, showing a more fit and leaner compared to his playing days.

Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka in ODI and Tests, and played a pivotal role in guiding the team to their 1996 World Cup triumph, defeating Australia in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, the former Sri Lanka skipper’s bulky and stocky build during his playing days was widely recognized and became a defining part of his on-field presence and leadership style.

After retiring from his illustrious career in 1999, Arjuna Ranatunga has continued to remain involved in cricket and public life, taking on administrative roles, commentary duties, and politics while staying connected to the sport he helped shape.

Arjuna Ranatunga unrecognizable

Over the last few years, Arjuna Ranatunga has undergone a drastic weight loss transformation. However, the Sri Lanka captain’s latest picture shows far more leaner, fitter, and almost unrecognizable compared to his playing days, wherein he was bulky, stocky, and known for his robust on-field presence.

In a picture posted by Sanath Jayasuriya on his X handle (formerly Twitter), which later went viral on social media, Arjuna Ranatunga, who was in his red kurta, was seen standing alongside his former Sri Lanka teammates, Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva, and Muthiah Muralitharan at an event. His former teammates look recognizable and much the same as remembered, making Arjuna Ranatunga’s dramatic transformation stand even more in contrast.

Last year, Arjuna Ranatunga underwent bariatric surgery at Lanka Hospitals Bariatric Centre to address long‑standing weight and health issues. Former Sri Lanka captain’s bariatric surgery has resolved health issues, including sleep apnea, high blood pressure, Pre-diabetic condition, and Polycythemia.

Following surgery, Arjuna Ranatunga has maintained a healthier and fitter lifestyle, significantly improving his health and maintaining a leaner, more active lifestyle.

Internet in Shock over Ranatunga’s Transformation

Arjuna Ranatunga’s drastic weight loss has left the internet in shock over how unrecognizable he looks compared to his bulky and stocky physique during his playing days.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite fascinated by the sheer extent of Arjuna Ranatunga’s transformation, leaving them in disbelief over how dramatically he has changed from his playing days.

Arjuna Ranatunga was one of the finest captains of Sri Lanka and played a crucial role in Muthiah Muralitharan’s career by supporting him through his early controversies over his bowling action and giving him the confidence to become one of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history.

Ranatunga is currently the eighth leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in international cricket, amassing 12561 runs, including 8 centuries and 87 fifties, at an average of 35.78 in 362 matches. As a captain, Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka in 249 matches across ODIs and Tests, winning 101, and has a win percentage of 40.56, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential leaders in Sri Lanka.