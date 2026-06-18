New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips scored a resilient maiden Test century against England at The Oval, rescuing his team from a difficult position. His aggressive 100-run knock after surviving a bouncer barrage helped the Kiwis reach 391. He also became the third New Zealand player to score centuries across all three formats.

The New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips delivered a masterclass performance in the first innings of the second Test against England at the Oval in London on Thursday, June 18.

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Resuming first-innings on Day 2 after posting a total of 291/7 at the end of Day 1, the Kiwis were bundled out for 391, adding 100 runs for the remaining three wickets before being bowled out in the morning session. Glenn Phillips led the charge with his resilient yet aggressive maiden Test century, taking the attack directly to the English bowlers.

For England, Jacob Bethell led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 2.6 in his spell of 10 overs. Jofra Archer (2/61), Matthew Fisher (2/62), and Sonny Baker (2/94) also chipped in with crucial wickets to wrap up the tail.

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Phillips’ Masterclass Century Steals Spotlight at The Oval

Glenn Phillips’ resilient performance with the bat, which saw him notch his maiden Test hundred off 133 balls, quickly became the biggest talking point of the match. Walking out to bat after Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal at 188/5, Phillips absorbed immense pressure to bail New Zealand out of deep trouble.

His 75-run stand for the sixth wicket with Tom Bundell (51) helped steady the innings before he accelerated the scoring rate. Before stumps on Day 1, Glenn Phillips was stranded at 49 runs, but completed his sixth fifty of his Test career. En route to his maiden Test century, Phillips received solid support from Kyle Jamieson (41), with whom he formed a crucial 87-run stand for the eighth wicket.

After Jamieson’s dismissal at 367/8, Phillips carried on New Zealand’s innings and eventually brought up his maiden Test hundred in 133 balls. The all-rounder survived a barrage of bouncers from England’s bowling attack, as his stay at the crease was seemingly posing a threat to England’s dominance.

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As Glenn Phillips was looking to further carry on New Zealand’s innings after completing his maiden Test century, making him the third Kiwi player to score a ton in all three formats, the all-rounder was eventually dismissed by Matthew Fisher, ending his brilliant innings at 100 runs.

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His innings consisted of 18 fours, and he batted at a strike rate of 74.07, as New Zealand managed to post a challenging first-innings total that firmly put the pressure back on the hosts.

From Bouncer Barrage to Maiden Ton: Social Media Salutes Phillips' Masterclass

Glenn Phillips’ maiden Test century has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his resilience under pressure against England’s bowling attack, which targeted him with deadly bouncers.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on New Zealand all-rounder’s resilient century knock, branding it as a ‘pure fire’ and ‘classy, pressure-filled masterclass’. Many hailed the innings as a ‘brilliant maiden Test hundred’ and a “defining knock under pressure, applauding Phillips for holding firm against England’s fiery pace attack.

Others praised his ability to absorb the short-ball barrage and counterattack with confidence, calling it one of the most impactful maiden Test centuries in recent times.

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In his Test career, Glenn Phillips has aggregated 953 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 36.65 in 19 matches, further underlining his growing importance in the longest format of the game.

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