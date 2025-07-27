The fourth Test between England and India ended in a draw as Jadeja and Sundar hit unbeaten centuries. India erased a big first-innings deficit to take a 114-run lead. With England up 2-1, India need a win at The Oval to level the five-match series.

The fourth Test between England and India did not yield any results as the match ended in a draw on the final day at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 27.

After bundling out England for 669 in the first innings on Day 4, Team India finished their second innings with a total of 425/4 and took a 114-run lead before both teams agreed to end the match in a draw, with hosts leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series.

Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) smashed respective centuries and stitched an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket, helping India secure a hard-fought draw on the final day. Despite the weather forecast predicting showers during the proceedings of Day 5, the play continued without any interruption, allowing India to mount a strong fightback and denying England to clinch a series win.

With a draw in the Manchester Test, Team India has kept their series hopes alive heading into the fifth and final Test at The Oval, needing a win to level the series.

India’s resilient fightback denies England a victory

Ben Stokes’ England must have hoped for an innings win and take an unassailable 3-1 series lead

Team India resumed their second innings at 174/2 in 63 overs, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting on 87 and 78, respectively, alongside their unbeaten 174-run stand for the third wicket, and the visitors were trailing by 137 runs to England’s first innings lead of 311 runs after posting a total of 669.

Gill and Rahul continued India’s fightback from Day 4, when they lost two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks by Chris Woakes in the opening over, before the pair steadied the visitors’ innings with a crucial third-wicket partnership. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were looking to build on their resilient partnership until the latter was dismissed by Ben Stokes at 188/3.

Thereafter, Shubman Gill was joined by Washington Sundar at the crease to carry on India’s innings. After a poor outing in the last three innings, Gill returned to form at a crucial time and was determined to go for a century, which he did in the 83rd over of India’s second innings batting. Gill would have wanted to carry on with his batting, but his blow on the finger might have hampered his performance as he was dismissed for 103 off 248 balls at 222/4. His short yet valuable 34-run stand with Washington Sundar took India past the 200-run mark.

With a 103-run innings, Shubman Gill has completed 700 runs in the ongoing Test series against England and became the Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal to achieve this milestone in a single Test series.

Shubman Gill has currently amassed 722 runs, including 4 centuries, at an impressive average of 90.25 in four matches. Gill has equalled the legendary West Indies record for the most as a captain in the Test series against England. Additionally, Gill became the first Indian batter to amass 700 runs in a Test series in England.

Jadeja, Washington deny draw before completing centuries

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were frustrating the England bowlers with their patient yet purposeful partnership. Coming together at 222/4, the duo weathered the England bowling attack, taking the team not only past the 300-run mark, but also a lead.

India were at 386/4, with Jadeja and Washington batting on 89 and 80 when Ben Stokes walked up to the former to shake hands for a draw. However, Jadeja refused to take the draw until he and Washington completed their centuries. The duo carried on India’s batting and took the past 400-run mark and a lead of over 100 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja completed his fifth Test century of his career with a six off Harry Brook in the 140th over. Then, Washington Sundar completed his first international century before the two teams finally agreed to settle for a draw, marking a memorable fightback by India on the final day at Old Trafford.

India’s resilient fightback from 0/2 to 425/4, powered by gritty centuries from Jadeja, Washington, and Shubman Gill, saved Team India from the jaws of defeat at the hands of England before heading into the Oval Test.

India will look to build confidence from the Manchester Test in order to secure a win and series level in the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, starting on July 31.