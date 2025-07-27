Ravindra Jadeja achieved a rare all-round milestone during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, joining an elite list alongside Wilfred Rhodes and Gary Sobers. His gritty fifty also played a key role in India's second-innings resistance.

Team India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has added another feather to his illustrious Test career during the final day of the ongoing fourth Test in the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 28.

Ravindra Jadeja has been in impressive form in the ongoing Test series against England, having scored fifty in four successive innings at Lord’s and Edgbaston before the streak came to a halt at Old Trafford, where he was dismissed for 20 in the first innings. However, the veteran all-rounder was quick to return to his form, especially at a time when India were looking to avoid a defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat after centurion Shubman Gill’s dismissal at 222/4 and joined Washington Sundar at the crease. The southpaw held firm with his trademark composure and completed his fifth fifty of the ongoing Test series, while taking Team India 300-run mark along with a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar.

Ravindra Jadeja achieves a rare all–round record in an away Test series

As Ravindra Jadeja continues to shine with the bat and steps in for Team India when he is needed the most by his team, the star all-rounder rare Indian record in an away series in the history of Test Cricket.

With his fifty, Ravindra Jadeja has completed 1000 Test runs in England, making him the seventh Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. However, the all-rounder achieved a rare record that only two players have achieved before him.

Jadeja became the first Indian player to score 1000 runs and scalp 30 wickets in an away country. Apart 1000-run feat, the all-rounder has scalped 34 wickets in Tests in England. The other two players to achieve this feat were England’s Wilfred Rhodes, who had scored an aggregate of 1032 runs and picked 42 wickets in Australia, and West Indies’ Gary Sobers, amassing 1820 runs and 62 wickets in England.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja had a moderate outing with the ball as he picked four wickets while conceding 143 runs at an economy rate of 3.80 in 37.1 overs. In the ongoing Test series against England, Jadeja has aggregated over 400 runs and picked seven wickets in four matches.

Jadeja and Washington fight for da raw for Team India

Team India resumed their second innings at 174/2 in 63 overs, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting on 87 and 78, respectively, alongside their unbeaten 174-run stand for the third wicket, and the visitors were trailing by 137 runs to England’s first innings lead of 311 runs after posting a total of 669.

Gill and Rahul carried on their partnership before the latter was dismissed by Ben Stokes at 188/3, ending their steady partnership that received India’s batting. Thereafter, Gill was joined by Washington Sundar. The pair took Team India past the 200-run mark until the captain’s stay at the crease came to an end with his dismissal by Jofra Archer at 222/4. Shubman Gill played a gritty innings of 103 off 238 balls.

After Gill’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja joined Washington Sundar at the crease to carry on India’s innings. At Tea, Team India posted a total of 322/4, with Jadeja and Sundar batting on 57 and 53, and took an 11-run lead.