As Team India bowlers toiled hard to take wickets, skipper Shubman Gill came up with a witty remark on Day 5 of the first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24.

Indian bowlers were frustrated by England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who steadied the hosts’ ship in their quest to chase down a 371-run target set by the visitors, who were bundled out for 364 in the second innings, building on a slender 6-run first-innings lead, thanks to the batting brilliance of KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118).

England resumed their batting at 21/0 in six overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batting on 12 and 9, needing 350 runs to win. Team India required all 10 wickets to register their first Test win against England in 23 years at Headingley.

Shubman Gill finds a way to motivate bowlers

As England openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, tormented Indian bowlers with resilience and composure, Shubman Gill’s on-stump remark caught the eye of the fans and netizens.

In the 17th over of England’s run chase, Prasidh Krishna was bowling his fourth delivery to Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, ‘Ek taraf Mohammad, dusre taraf Krishna, Dono tabahi macha dege.’ (On one side, there's Mohammad, on the other side, Krishna — both will wreak havoc.)

It was a witty and motivational comment referring to Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who were bowling in tandem. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, England posted a total of 181/0 after 41 overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batting on 105 and 59, needing 190 runs to win the match before the rain stopped play. Duckett benefited from a dropped catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal when he was batting on 97 before completing his first century of the Test series.

Ben Duckett became the first England opener since Alastair Cook in 2010 to score twin 50-plus scores in a Headingley Test.

Prasidh and Shardul provide a breakthrough after the rain interruption

After the match resumed following rain interruption, Team India finally got a first breakthrough as Prasidh Krishna removed Crawley at 188/1, ending a formidable opening partnership that had put England in a commanding position.

Then, Krishna struck again by dismissing Ollie Pope for 8 at 206/2 to give India a little relief in their quest to defend the 371-run target. After Pope’s dismissal, Ben Duckett was joined by Joe Root at the crease to carry on England’s run chase.

Duckett and Root were looking to build a good partnership after two early wickets before Shardul Thakur ended the former’s stay at the crease was dismissing him at 253/3. Ben Duckett played a marathon innings of 149 off 170 balls, which could prove pivotal in England’s pursuit of a record-breaking chase at Headingley.

After removing Duckett, Shardul Thakur provided yet another breakthrough by removing Harry Brook in his second consecutive delivery. Thereafter, Joe Root was joined by Ben Stokes. The Tea break came a little early again due to rain interruption. At the end of the second session, England were at 269/4 in 58.3, with Root and Stokes batting on 14 and 13, respectively, needing 102 runs to win.