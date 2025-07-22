Team India, including Rishabh Pant, visited Manchester United's training center, fostering mutual respect and admiration between the two sporting giants. Pant reflected on the shared values and drive for excellence observed during the interaction.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant reflected on his interaction with Manchester United players during a rare crossover moment in the world of sports ahead of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester, starting on Wednesday, July 23.

Ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Team India players and support staff made a trip to Manchester United training centre, where they got an opportunity to meet and interact with The Red Devils stars, including captain Bruno Fernandes and manager Bruno Fernandes. Players from both camps shared laughs, exchanged jerseys, and engaged in a lighthearted banter, much to the delight of the fans across both sports.

Shubman Gill-Team India toured Manchester United training centre after arriving in the city from Beckenham, where they had a few days of practice sessions at Kent County Cricket Ground following the Lord’s Test Defeat.

‘Common ground exists between us’

Following the meeting with Manchester United players at their training centre, Rishabh Pant took to his official LinkedIn handle to express admiration and shared values between cricketers and footballers.

Team India vice-captain also emphasized interacting with The Red Devils’ stars offered valuable insights and mutual respect at the elite level.

“Had the opportunity to meet and interact with the Manchester United players here in Manchester,” the southpaw on his LinkedIn.

“What stood out was how much common ground exists between us, regardless of the sport. The preparation, the focus, and the hunger to keep getting better every single day.

“Always a privilege and a chance to learn from those who operate at the highest level,” he added.

Manchester United is one of the most popular football clubs in the world, having won a record 20 Premier League titles, 3 Champions League triumphs, and 13 FA Cup, earning a massive global fanbase and symbolizing excellence and legacy in world football.

Manchester United met Team India players a day after playing a friendly match against Leeds United at Friends Arena in Sweden.

Rishabh Pant’s role for Manchester Test unclear

Meanwhile, Team India will head to Old Trafford to level the series after trailing 1-2 following the Lord’s Test defeat. Old Trafford is the only venue in England where India have not yet won a Test match. In their last nine appearances, they have lost 4 and drawn matches, making it one of India’s most challenging overseas venues.

However, ahead of the Old Trafford Test, there is an uncertainty over Rishabh Pant’s role after he injured his left index finger on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test and Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties. However, Pant walked in to bat despite injury and scored a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings. In the second innings, he was dismissed for 7 in India’s 193-run chase.

Given the injury on his finger, there is a possibility of Rishabh Pant playing as a ‘specialist batter’ rather than wicketkeeper-batter, as hinted by India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, and Dhruv Jurel is expected to be accommodated into playing XI for wicketkeeping duties.

Rishabh Pant has been in incredible form in his third Test tour of England. The 27-year-old has amassed 425 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 70.83 in six innings. Pant is the first visiting wicketkeeper to aggregate over 400 runs in a Test series against England in England.