Team India’s solid start on Day 2 of the Oval Test ended in a swift collapse, drawing fan ire. Despite a gritty stand by Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26), the visitors lost their last four wickets for just 20 runs, folding for 224.

Team India registered lowest first innings total in the ongoing Test series between the visitors and England.

Team India’s first innings batting has been wrapped up by England in the first hour of the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Oval in London on Friday, August 1.

Team India resumed their first innings batting at 204/6 after 64 overs, with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar, batting on 52 and 19, while stitching a crucial 51-run stand for the seventh wicket, which revived the visitors’ batting from 153/6 in 49.3 overs, preventing further collapse.

Karun and Sundar guided Team India to a commanding position after a middle-order collapse on Day 1, which was interrupted by rain, especially in the first two sessions. Many believed that the duo brought stability in India’s batting with their crucial partnership and were expected to build on their unbroken stand to take Team India further on Day 2.

However, the visitors had a sudden batting collapse, leaving the Indian spectators stunned at the Oval.

India’s quick collapse on Day 2

Since Karun Nair and Washington Sundar held India’s innings together after a middle-order collapse on Day 1, the duo was hoping to carry on the visitors’ batting while building on their resilient stand for the seventh wicket.

After completing his fifty, Nair would have hoped for a century on his Test comeback, while Sundar was looking to carry on his form from the Manchester Test, where he scored an unbeaten 101 in the second innings.

However, things began to unravel quickly. Nair and Sundar added 14 more runs to their partnership before Josh Tongue removed the former for 57 at 218/7, ending their 65-run stand. Thereafter, Washington Sundar’s stay at the crease came to an end when he was dismissed by Gus Atkinson for 26 at 220/8. Then, Mohammed Siraj (0) and Prasidh Krishna (0) were dismissed by Atkinson, and India were eventually bundled out for 224 in 69.4 overs.

Scroll to load tweet…

Team India lost their remaining four wickets in just 20 runs, collapsing from 204/6 to 224 all out in 69.4 overs, despite a promising start to Day 2 through the Karun-Sundar stand.

With this, Team India registered the lowest first innings in the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Fans slam India for batting collapse

Fans were expecting Team India, especially Karun Nair and Washington Sundar, to continue building their strong partnership and take the visitors deep on Day 2. However, their expectations fell short as India’s innings were wrapped up by England in the opening hour of the first session.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans slammed Team India for their quick collapse in their batting collapse, despite a sign of promising start on Day 2 through Karun and Sundar’s stand. They also questioned the tailenders' lack of contribution in the lower order, expressing frustration over repeated collapses in the ongoing Test series.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Gus Aktinson scalped five wickets while conceding 33 runs at an economy rate of 1.50 in 21.4 overs. Josh Tongue registered figures of 3/57 at an economy rate of 3.60 in 16 overs. The two took up the responsibility to lead England’s bowling attack after Chris Woakes was ruled out of further participation in the Oval Decider.

England take on India's bowling attack

After bundling out India for 224, England assumed their first innings. The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got into ultra-aggressive batting, which is called ‘Bazball’. The openers took on Indian bowlers, including Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, to the cleaners.

India are without Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Oval decider before he was released from the squad ahead of Day 2 of the series finale. Duckett and Crawley were forming a great partnership until Akash Deep provided a first breakthrough by dismissing the former for 43 at 92/1.

Thereafter, Zak Crawley was joined by Ollie Pope to carry on England’s innings. At the end of the morning session, England posted a total of 109/1 after 16 overs, with Crawley and Pope batting on 52 and 12, respectively, and were trailing by 115 runs.