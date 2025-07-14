Team India faced a narrow defeat against England in the third Test at Lord's despite Ravindra Jadeja's resilient innings. Chasing 193, India were bowled out for 170, falling 23 runs short of the target and now trail 1-2 in the five-match series.

Chasing a 193-run target, India were bundled out for 170 in 74.5 overs, collapsing under persistent pressure from England bowlers, who handed them a defeat despite a modest target that initially seemed chaseable the collapse. Amid the visitors' batting collapse, Ravindra Jadeja stood tall like a lone warrior and grinded across all three sessions of the final day. The southpaw played a gritty innings of 61 off 181 balls and steadied India's ship.

However, Jadeja's resilience and grit unfortunately did not pay off in the end as Team India fell 23 runs short of achieving the target. The pressure fell on Ravindra Jadeja to take the team past the finishing line, but England managed to seal a dramatic win in the Lord's Test with the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, who was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir

With the Lord’s Test defeat, India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England. The Shubman Gill-led side lost the series opener at Headingley before making a comeback to clinch a victory at Edgbaston.

