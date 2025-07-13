England set an unwanted record at Lord’s, becoming the first team since 1899 to have the same three batters bowled in both innings of a Test. The rare feat handed India the momentum as they chase 193 for a famous win at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

The England cricket team has achieved an unwanted record during the third Test of the ongoing five-match series against Team India at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 13.

England resumed their second innings batting on Day 4 with an overnight total of 2/0, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batting on 2 and 0. he hosts faced the tough task of building a challenging lead after India was bowled out for 387, matching England’s first-innings total. The match was intensified following the heated exchange on Day 3 between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley over England opener’s deliberate ‘time-wasting’ tactics.

However, England failed to show their resistance against disciplined and fiery bowling as the hosts were bundled out for 192 in 62.1 overs. Joe Root was the top scorer with an innings of 40 off 96 balls, while skipper Ben Stokes contributed with 33 off 96 balls. The rest of the batters failed to score 30 or more runs, as the third-best score is 23 by Harry.

Same 3 batters bowled out in both innings of a Test match

As England were bowled out for 192, a rare and unwanted record was created by the hosts of the ongoing Test series. The Three Lions became the first time since 1899 to have three same batters three batters bowled out in both innings of a Test match.

In the first innings, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes were bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah. In the second innings of England’s batting, the same three batters were bowled out by two different bowlers. Washington Sundar dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes, while Akash Deep rattled the stumps of Harry Brook.

Thus, England became the second team and the first since 1899 to have the same three batters bowled in both innings of a match in the history of Test Cricket. South Africa were the first to suffer this ignominy during the second Test against England at Cape Town in 1899.

After resilient and gritty batting in the first innings of the Lord’s Test, England had a forgettable outing with the willow as India’s fiery display of bowling, notably by Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep, completely dismantled their middle-order and shifting the momentum in India’s favour.

Team India to chase a 193-run target for the 4th Lord’s Test victory

After a brilliant display of performance by the bowlers, it is up to the batters to finish the job, as the visitors needed just 193 to clinch their fourth victory at the iconic venue. India’s last three victories at Lord’s came in 1986, 2014, and 2021, and this victory would mark their two successive Test wins at the ‘Home of Cricket’

The five-match Test series is currently leveled at 1-1 after Team India’s historic victory at Edgbaston, where they registered their first-ever win at the venue, registering their 336-run victory after bundling out England for 271.

With momentum on their side, India now have the opportunity to take a 2-1 lead in the series with a victory at Lord’s, reinforcing their dominance on English soil.