Mohammed Siraj was penalized for his aggressive celebration of Ben Duckett's wicket during the Lord's Test. The ICC issued a fine and a demerit point for the incident. India's victory hangs in the balance after a batting collapse on Day 4.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been penalized for his aggressive and fiery send-off to England opener Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the third Test in the ongoing five-match series at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 13.

The tempers of the Lord’s Test boiled over following a heated exchange between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley on Day 3, as the England opener was accused of ‘wasting time’ tactically to disrupt the rhythm of Jasprit Bumrah, who was at his menacing best in the final over of the day.

The penultimate day of the third Test saw Indian pacers going all guns blazing to put immense pressure on England batters, who had an arduous task of building a competitive lead on a challenging Lord’s pitch, as they resumed their second innings batting after Team India leveled their first innings total of 387. Eventually, the hosts were bundled out for 192 and set a 193-run target for India to chase.

Siraj set the tone for an intense battle on Day 4

Mohammed Siraj did not shy away from showing his aggression when he dismissed Ben Duckett in the morning session of Day 4. The Indian pacer set a tone for an intense battle between England and India on the penultimate day of the Lord’s Test by dismissing Duckett.

In the sixth over, the England batter attempted a heave down the ground off the Indian pacer’s outside off delivery, but was caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on. Siraj aggressively celebrated the wicket in the face of the England opener and brushed his shoulder, but Ben Duckett did not react to his celebration.

It was the third wicket of the match for Mohammed Siraj as he picked up two wickets of Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (54) in the first innings, helping Team India to bundle out the hosts for 387. After dismissing Ben Duckett, Siraj removed Ollie Pope for 4 by trapping him with LBW.

The on-field umpire was given not out, which prompted Shubman Gill to take DRS. nd the review turned out to be spot on, with ball-tracking confirming three reds, handing Siraj his second wicket of the innings.

Mohammed Siraj gets double sanction by ICC

Following his fiery send-off to Ben Duckett, Mohammed Siraj seemed to have breached the ICC Code of Conduct for player behaviour. The International Cricket Council (ICC) was prompted to take action against the Indian pacer for his fiery send-off to the England opener.

As per the statement by the ICC, Siraj was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct and handed one demerit point along with a fine of 15% of his match fee. Mohammed Siraj’s aggressive celebration of Ben Duckett’s wicket has amounted to a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Personnel Support relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Mohammed Siraj’s demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. It was his second offence committed by the Indian pacer, for which he had already received a demerit point in the last 24 months and taking his tally to two demerit points. If Siraj accumulates four or more points in 24 months, he will likely face a match ban as they are converted into suspension points.

India’s Lord’s Test victory hangs in the balance

Meanwhile, Team India’s victory at the Lord’s Test is currently hanging in the balance after succumbing to pressure with a collapse in their batting. Despite chasing a modest 193-run target for the third Test win, the visitors lost four wickets before the close of Day 4.

The visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early for a duck, dismissed by Jofra Archer. Then, Brydon Carse further rattled India’s batting line-up by dismissing Karun Nair (14) and Shubman Gill (6) before Ben Stokes dismissed Akash Deep (1) on the final ball of the day. Amid the collapse, KL Rahul stood tall for the visitors, showing resistance against the aggressive England bowling attack.

At the end of Day 4 Team India posted a total of 58/4 in 17.4 overs, with KL Rahul batting on 33 off 47 balls, and needed 135 runs to win heading into final day of the Lord’s Test.