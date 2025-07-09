Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root's rivalry reignites at Lord's for the third England-India Test. Root boasts an impressive Lord's record, while Bumrah aims to continue his dominance over the English batsman.

The third Test between England and India at the iconic Lord's venue promises to be a cracker of a contest, especially with another round between two modern legends, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and England's star batter Joe Root, who have enjoyed quite a rivalry so far in their career.

Team India's morale heading into the Lord's would be high following their first-ever win at Edgbaston by 336 runs, which levelled the series. Fine bowling performances from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep without their 'Jassi Bhai' indeed proved that the pace unit is in safe hands even without Bumrah when the new ball is talking. After the win, skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's return for this Test match.

Bumrah dismissed Root for the 10th time at Headingley

In the first Test, Bumrah had to handle a heavy workload, with his much-inexperienced counterparts leaking too many runs. He bowled almost 44 overs throughout the match and took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, including that of Root. In the second innings, while defending 371 runs, he went wicketless despite his best efforts.

During these two Tests so far, Root has not exactly set the cricketing world on fire in a manner like he has been doing since the start of the 2020s. With just 109 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 53* at Leeds, Root has been a slow starter in this series.

During this rivalry, Bumrah has enjoyed an upper hand so far, having dismissed him 10 out of 26 times and Root averaging just 29.60 against him, having made 296 in 584 balls with 37 fours and a strike rate of just above 50.

Bumrah vs Root rivalry returns at Lord's

What could work against Bumrah is Root's exceptional record at the 'Home of Cricket'. In 22 Tests and 40 innings, Root is England's top run-getter with 2,022 runs at an average of 54.64, scoring seven centuries and fifties each, with a best score of 254*.

In his sole Test at Lord's, Bumrah took three wickets during India's famous win during the 2021 tour under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

When these two titans collide at Lord's, it would produce unmatched thrill, either an absolute peach of a delivery from Bumrah to dismantle Root, a Root masterclass, or, in the best case possible, both. Who will walk out victorious at Lord's in this battle?