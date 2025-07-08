Ben Stokes's bold declarations, attacking field placements, and unwavering belief in his side have helped reshape England’s Test cricket approach. However, Ben Stokes the batsman is in a prolonged slump, and that is beginning to hurt England.

I watched the game from the Edgbaston press box, and as Ben Stokes walked in to bat, I could hear English scribes around me quietly hoping for one of his best. Down below, the crowd at the Eric Hollies Stand rose in anticipation, expecting a trademark counterpunch from their captain. This was meant to be a Stokes special, the kind of innings that shifts momentum and lifts the team. But the reality was stark. In the first innings, he fell for a golden duck, caught behind off a vicious delivery from Mohammed Siraj that reared up sharply off a good length. It was a snorter, but also another failure in a growing sequence.

In the second innings, there were signs of a fightback. Stokes looked more settled, played with greater intent, and began to find some rhythm at the crease. For a brief period, it felt like he might be rediscovering the poise and control that had been missing in recent months. But just when England needed him to kick on, he was undone by Washington Sundar. The ball drifted in and struck him on the pad. Stokes froze for a moment, visibly uncertain, then raised his left hand with a questioning glance before opting for the review.

The technology confirmed what the umpire had seen: the ball had hit pad before bat, and the decision stood. As he walked off, shaking his head in frustration, he passed a fan in the South Stand waving an Indian flag. His tired looking 33 was another opportunity lost and another reminder of how far his batting has slipped from its peak.

Ben Stokes the leader remains magnetic. His bold declarations, attacking field placements, and unwavering belief in his side have helped reshape England’s Test cricket approach. However, Ben Stokes the batsman is in a prolonged slump, and that is beginning to hurt England.

He has not scored a century in any format since the 2023 World Cup. In Tests this year, his scores read 9, 20, 33, 0, and 33. His career batting average has now dipped to 35.31, which is the lowest it has been since the 2019 Ashes. Over the past two years, his Test average stands at just 28. His record against spin bowling is particularly troubling, with an average of only 18.

Another factor adding to the concern is his preparation. Stokes declined the opportunity to play in a warm-up match against the England Lions. While the decision might be intended to manage workload and protect his body, it comes at a cost. Without valuable time in the middle, it becomes difficult to regain touch and rhythm, especially for a middle-order batter under pressure.

This is not simply a slump in numbers. It reflects a combination of technical vulnerability, lack of match sharpness, and the challenge of balancing leadership responsibilities. Stokes is being worked over by skilled bowling attacks, and the solidity that once defined his batting appears to be fading.

As England look ahead to a crucial stretch of Tests, they need more than inspiring leadership. They need runs from their captain. Gritty, determined, and impactful runs that can anchor the innings. With the top order struggling for consistency and opposition bowlers growing in confidence, England cannot afford a misfiring presence in the heart of their batting lineup.

Ben Stokes has built his career on resilience. From Headingley in 2019 to his World Cup heroics, he has shown time and again that he can rise to the occasion. But the current situation calls for a different kind of response. It requires him to spend more time in the nets, possibly face more spin in practice, and perhaps reconsider his reluctance to play warm-up matches.

England will continue to back their captain. But they now need Ben Stokes the batsman to rediscover his spark. The team needs not just leadership from the front but also runs from the middle.

(Dr. Krishna Kishore, based in the United States for the past 30+ years, has supported Asianet News for over 18 years leading all aspects of coverage from the United States. He has provided over 3500 news stories to Asianet News viewers around the world)

