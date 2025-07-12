Rishabh Pant broke multiple records during the third Test against England at Lord's. He surpassed Vivian Richards for most sixes against England in Tests and MS Dhoni for most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper in a tour to England.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant dashed records for fun and earned a place in history after his tenacious effort with the bat on Day 3 of the third Test against England at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

Pant etched his name in the six-hitting record books by surpassing the legendary Vivian Richards for tonking the most in Tests against England. The explosive southpaw also went level with former red-ball skipper Rohit Sharma for hammering the joint second-highest number of sixes for India in Test cricket.

Pant shatters MS Dhoni's record

Apart from his six-hitting fest, the 27-year-old southpaw eclipsed the legendary MS Dhoni to emerge as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most runs in a tour to England. Pant also became the first visiting wicketkeeper to amass 400-plus runs in a single Test series in England.

Despite nursing a finger injury that he sustained during the opening day of the Test, Pant fought valiantly, suffered blows and battled through pain to steer India through the opening session with his stroke mastery. During his rollicking 74(112), he smoked the ball into the stands for two towering maximums to break Richards' milestone for most sixes against England in the format.

Pant has 35 sixes under his belt against England, bettering the former West Indies stalwart's tally of 34. The belligerent swashbuckler went level with Rohti's tally of 88 sixes for India in Test cricket, just two shy of becoming the joint-highest with Virender Sehwag (90). Pant achieved the feat in 46 Tests, 21 fewer than Rohit's 67.

Pant is in impressive form in the England Test series

The Indian vice-captain has 416 runs to his name in three Tests, the most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper on English soil. Dhoni held the record for more than a decade, courtesy of his 349-run tour he savoured during India's tour of England in 2014.

Pant's game-changing exploits ended on the final ball before the end of the first session. While attempting to steal a quick single, Pant was late to set off and was caught short of the crease by England Test captain Ben Stokes' brilliance. He picked up the ball, turned towards the non-striker's end, and rattled the stumps with his precise throw, forcing Pant to return on 74(112).

