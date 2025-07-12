KL Rahul became the second Indian batter after Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple centuries at Lord's. This is his fourth century in England, placing him among the top Indian run-scorers in the country and the SENA nations this decade.

Opener KL Rahul became the second Indian batter after former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar to have more than one hundred at 'Home of Cricket', the Lord's.

Rahul achieved this milestone during the second session of the third day of the Lord's Test against England on Saturday, where he scored 100 runs off 177 balls, which was laced by 13 boundaries in his innings.

Other than Rahul, Vengsarkar has also achieved this milestone during his time. He did it on three occasions.

KL Rahul joins elite list with 4th Test century in England

This is KL Rahul's fourth ton in England, which is the joint second most by an Indian along with Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar, and Vengsarkar. The most centuries by an Indian batter in England is by former India skipper and head coach Rahul Dravid (6).

Currently, Rahul has the most centuries among Indian/Asian openers in England with three tons.

With this ton, the right-hand batter became an Indian batter with the most SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) tons this decade of the 2020s. He has five tons so far from the 2020s, and below him are Pant (4), Shubman Gill (3), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), and Ravindra Jadeja (1).

KL Rahul's impressive record in the SENA nations since 2020

The 33-year-old cricketer continued his strong record as SENA Indian opener in this decade of the 2020s as he scored the most runs till do date. Rahul has scored 1129 runs in 14 matches. Below him are players like Rohit Sharma (691 runs in 11 matches), Jaiswal (674 runs in 10matches), Gill (347 runs in six matches), and Mayank Aggarwal (268 in seven matches).

Till now, in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, KL Rahul has scored 337 runs in five innings of the three Tests at an average of 67.40 with the help of two centuries and one fifty. He is the fourth-highest run-getter so far in the series.

So far in the longest format of the game, Rahul has scored 3593 runs in 103 innings of 61 Tests at an average of 35.57 with the help of 10 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

