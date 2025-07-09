Image Credit : Getty

After a historic Test victory at Edgbaston, Team India will play the third Test of the five-match series against England at Lord’s in London, starting on July 10.

Though Shubman Gill-led Team India will look to carry on the Edgbaston momentum into the iconic clash, the discussion is on the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav for the Lord’s Test against England. The 30-year-old wrist spinner is part of India’s Test squad for the ongoing England Test series, but he has yet to play a match as he was not omitted from the playing XI for the Headingley and Edgbaston Tests.

Since his debut against Australia in 2017, Kuldeep Yadav has played only 13 Tests and picked 56 wickets at an average of 22. However, Kuldeep is unlikely to be picked for the Lord’s Test.

Here are five reasons why Kuldeep Yadav is unlikely to be benched again for the much-anticipated Lord’s Test: