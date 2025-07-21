Team India suffers double injury blow ahead of Manchester Test as Arshdeep and Akash Deep face fitness issues. The selection puzzle now centers on experienced Prasidh Krishna or uncapped Anshul Kamboj as India hunt for a crucial series-levelling win.

Team India will face England in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23. The Shubman Gill-led touring party is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series following the Lord’s Test defeat on July 24.

India will be heading to Old Trafford, the venue where they have not won a single match in their nine appearances from 1936 to 2014. In nine outings in Manchester, India have lost four and drawn five games, making it one of their most challenging overseas venues. Additionally, Manchester’s Old Trafford remains the only venue in England where India have yet to win a Test match.

With the series on the line after Lord’s Test defeat, heartbreakingly falling 23 runs short of a 193-run target despite valiant efforts by Ravindra Jadeja (61* off 181 balls), Team India will be eager to break the jinx and script history by securing their first-ever Test win at Old Trafford to level the series 2-2.

Injury setbacks in the pace department

Just a few days before the Old Trafford Test in Manchester, Team India has been hit with not one but a double injury setback in the pace department. India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the first to give an injury scare to the team management after his left hand suffered a cut while stopping the ball in the nets at Kent County Cricket Ground in Kent. It was immediately taken to the doctor to assess the severity of the injury.

As per the report by The Indian Express, a source close to the BCCI stated that Arshdeep Singh received stitches on his injured hand and requires ‘10 days’ to recover and be completely fit.

Apart from Arshdeep Singh, Team India is sweating over the availability of Akash Deep, who picked groin injury on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test. The Bengal pacer did return to the field after receiving some treatment, but did not bowl. Akash Deep did not bowl in the nets behind closed doors at Beckenham as his fitness was closely monitored by the medical team.

With a double injury setback in the pace department, Team India management decided to call up Anshul Kamboj as a cover for the remainder of the Test series. Kamboj was part of the India A squad for two unofficial Test matches against England Lions. The 24-year-old impressed with his bowling, scalping five wickets at an average of 26.20 and an economy rate of 3.05 in two matches.

Kamboj vs Prasidh - Who should be India’s 3rd pacer at Manchester?

With Jasprit Bumrah likely to play the fourth Test, putting workload management aside given the series is on the line, and Mohammed Siraj expected to be the second pacer, India will be looking for a reliable third seamer. If Akash Deep is ruled out of the Manchester Test, the option could boil down to Prasidh Krishna or Anshul Kamboj.

Prasidh Krishna played the first two Tests of the series at Headingley in Leeds and Edgbaston in Birmingham, but did not make much of an impact as he picked just six wickets while conceding 372 at an average of 55.17 in four innings.

The Karnataka pacer lost his place in the playing XI to Jasprit Bumrah for the Lord’s Test. Since Akash Deep performed well in the Edgbaston Test, picking 10 wickets across both innings, he was retained for the Lord’s Test.

Anshul Kamboj, on the other hand, was reportedly on the radar of the selectors following his impressive performance in India A's tour of England. The 24-year-old was selected for India A’s two official Test matches against England Lions following his performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, where he picked 34 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 13.79 and an economy rate of 2.80.

Kamboj has an impressive record in first-class cricket, picking 79 wickets, including two fifers and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 22.88 and an economy rate of 3.10.

Kamboj to be in contention, but India may go back to Prasidh

Anshul Kamboj is likely to be a strong contender to replace Akash Deep if he is unable in time for the Manchester Test. Given his impressive performance in India A’s two unofficial Tests against England Lions and a record in first-class cricket, Haryana pacer has a compelling case to make his Test debut.

Having gained a little bit of experience in English conditions during India A tour of England and his ability to bowl at tight lines, which can be evidenced from his exceptional economy rate in first-class cricket, Anshul Kamboj could offer the control and consistency India needs as a third seamer.

Since England batters have not faced Kamboj yet in their career, adding fresh energy to the pace attack might just unsettle England's batting line-up and work in India’s favour at the venue where history demands something special. Additionally, given his height of 6 feet and 2 inches, Kamboj can extract extra bounce and hit the deck, making him a potentially awkward customer for the England batters.

Though Anshul Kamboj has really good potential, the risk factor also plays a role in selecting the third seamer, especially with the series on the line after the Lord’s Test defeat. Therefore, it might prompt the Team India management to go back to Prasidh Krishna, given his international exposure and prior playing experience in England.

Prasidh might not have a really good outing in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England, but his familiarity with the conditions that favour bounce and seam could be valuable at Old Trafford, particularly if the pitch assists seamers early on.

However, it remains to be seen whether Team India management prefers an experienced pacer like Prasidh Krishna or takes a bold call by handing over the Test debut cap to Anshul Kamboj in a high-stakes Old Trafford Test.