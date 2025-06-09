India's 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav remains pressure free despite the evolving expectations about the impact he can create during the five anticipated Tests in England. Kuldeep, who holds a fair share of experience playing against the Three Lions, is looking to instill what he has learned on the field if he gets a chance to put his craft on show.

Kuldeep is set to return to the Test format for India for the first time since the home series against New Zealand last October. He missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury but found his groove in the recently concluded Indian Premier League while featuring for Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep Yadav downplays pressure ahead of series

Fans and former cricketers have termed the left-arm wrist spinner's inclusion an 'X factor'. Such a tag often culminates in pressure, but that is not the case for Kuldeep, who is aware of England's style of play.

"No, I do not feel any pressure as I feel it is not something that one should take pressure for. I think if one gets a good opportunity and gives their best, then it is a done job there. I have played against England last year, and have an idea about their playing style. The only thing is that one has to be very alert all the time and stay focused," Kuldeep said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

Kuldeep on England's aggressive approach

Kuldeep mapped out England's aggressive approach, which doesn't allow a bowler to be defensive. During England's tour of India last year, Kuldeep left the touring party bamboozled and scalped 19 wickets at 20.16.

"Unlike other teams, with the England team, one cannot relax and play defensive. England bat in a very aggressive manner, so one has to very much be in the game and plan your overs accordingly. I learnt a lot about fielding playing that England series, so I hope to apply those learnings this time in England. And most importantly, enjoy my bowling, as that is what gets you wickets," he said.

Playing with Dukes ball

He made his sole appearance in England at the iconic Lord's and went wicketless in his nine-over spell as India succumbed to a heavy defeat by an innings and 159 runs. Since then, Kuldeep has upped his game to a new level and unlocked one aspect that could be the key behind adding names to his wicket-taking column.

"When I played in 2018 [at Lord's] with the Dukes, I personally experienced that the Dukes are a bit hard and drift more. So, as a spinner, if one can control that, then it can be challenging for the batsmen. Because it is hard, it bounces more, and the spin is very sharp if one gets a spin-friendly track," he said.

"It's a bit like the SG ball, and the seam is protruding. Kookaburra, on the other hand, is very different and gives spinners a very good grip due to its rounded nature. I like it personally. But overall, it takes adjustment and time spent with the ball to get used to it," he added.