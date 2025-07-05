Karun Nair's return to Team India after seven years was met with high expectations. Despite a promising domestic season, his performance in the first two Tests against England has been underwhelming, raising questions about his future in the team.

Indian veteran batter Karun Nair’s famous tweet, ‘Dear cricket, give me one more chance’, had struck a chord with fans in 2022, when he was grinding out on the domestic circuit in the wilderness, with hope for a recall to Team India.

Karun was out of the selectors’ radar after 2018, despite being the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test Cricket. After his continued ignorance, not just by the BCCI selectors but also by his state team, Karnataka, who dropped him from the Ranji Trophy, the veteran batter made a humble request to the sport he loved the most, cricket, asking for a second chance.

The ‘second chance’ was finally granted when he received a Test recall for the ongoing England series, making his comeback to Team India after seven years. The selection of the Indian team was seen as long overdue for Karun Nair’s unwavering grit, patience, and determination to make an international comeback.

Karun Nair yet to justify his second chance

Karun Nair was recalled to the India Test squad after his brilliant season in domestic cricket, where he piled runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. Moreover, the 33-year-old had two brilliant seasons with Northamptonshire in County Championship Division 2. With the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the selectors decided to add an experienced player like Karun Nair to the squad.

The ongoing England Test series was expected to be a golden opportunity for Karun Nair to justify his selection to Team India after seven years. However, the veteran Indian batter has not completely seized the opportunity in the first two Tests of the series. In the Headingley Test, Karun began with a 4-ball duck in the first innings, followed by a 20-run dismissal in the second innings.

A similar pattern was followed in the second Test at Edgbaston. In the first innings, Karun Nair was off to a good start to his innings with five boundaries before he was dismissed for 31. In the second innings, the 33-year-old again failed to make an impact as he fell for 22. With scores of 0, 20, 31, and 22 in four innings so far, Karun Nair has failed to live up to the expectations that came with his much-anticipated return.

Before the England Test series, there were high expectations of Karun Nair to deliver his best after he had an impressive outing in the two–match unofficial Tests against England Lions, wherein he scored a double century against Canterbury. In three innings, Karun amassed 259 runs, including a 204-run knock, at an average of 86.33.

However, Karun Nair was unable to replicate his domestic form as well as his performance against the England Lions, raising questions over his temperament and ability to perform at the highest level.

Country over county, but the clock is ticking

Before making his comeback to Team India for the England Test series, Karun Nair had a chance to sign a long-term contract with Northamptonshire in 2023. However, Nair declined the offer as he was aiming for his return to the national side.

As per the report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Sports, the then-head coach of Northamptonshire, John Sadler, offered a long-term contract to Karun Nair as a professional overseas player if a Team India recall did not materialize. However, Karun was very firm in reply, stating that he would not consider anything other than aiming for his comeback to Team India.

The long-term offer came when he made his maiden County stint with Northamptonshire, scoring 249 runs, including a century, at an average of 83. In the following season, Karun Nair had an impressive outing, aggregating 487 runs, including a double century against Glamorgan, at an average of 48 in 11 innings.

Despite the attractive County deal, Karun Nair chose to bet on himself and make a comeback to Team India, driven by his dream to don the national jersey once again. Now, an emotional decision hangs in the balance as he struggles to make his second chance count on the big stage.

Will Karun Nair be dropped from the playing XI for the Lord’s Test?

Despite a mediocre outing in the first Test against England at Headingley, Karun Nair retained his place in the team for the Edgbaston Test, while Sai Sudharsan was dropped from the team. With twin failures in the second Test in Birmingham, Karun’s place in the playing XI is likely to be put in doubt for the crucial third Test at Lord’s.

Karun Nair was batted at No.6 in the Headingley Test, but he was promoted to the third spot in the batting order in the ongoing Edgbaston Test, a clear indication that Team India management was willing to back his experience, yet the 33-year-old failed to capitalise on the opportunity, leaving selectors with a tough call ahead of the Lord’s test.

Karun received a nod in the playing XI ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel. With Team India, management is expected to make changes in the playing XI with the return of Jasprit Bumrah for the Lord’s Test; Karun Nair’s position could be under serious threat, especially with Easwaran and Jurel waiting in the wings to seize the opportunity.