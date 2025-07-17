Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Manchester Test is uncertain due to workload management. With India trailing 1-2, his presence at seam-friendly Old Trafford is crucial, but the team must balance his fitness with the high stakes of the match.

Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester remains uncertain due to workload management. The Manchester Test, which will begin on July 23, is all the more crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side following their heartbreaking defeat in the Lord’s Test.

India are heading to Manchester after conceding 1-2 in the five-match Test series and will be desperate to level the contest following the ‘so close yet so far’ moment in the Lord’s Test. The visitors, led by Shubman Gill, lost the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before making a comeback to clinch a historic Edgbaston victory by a mammoth 336 runs, thanks to brilliant batting performances by skipper Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, and fiery bowling by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Following the 22-run defeat at Lord’s, Team India’s fate in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is hanging in the balance as they must win the Manchester Test in order the stay alive in the series before heading to the Kennington Oval in London.

Team India faces a Jasprit Bumrah dilemma

As Team India trails 1-2 in the series, the management has a tough task deciding whether to play Jasprit Bumrah in a crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, keeping in mind the workload management. Before the England Test tour, it was already decided by the selectors and management that the pace spearhead would play only three Tests to have him fit through the series.

Bumrah has already played two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, and the think tank is now facing the tough call of either resting him for the Manchester Test or risking fatigue or injury concerns before the Oval Test, which will take place on July 31. In the Headingley Test, Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings before going wicketless in the second innings. Despite a chorus for the pace spearhead to play all five Tests, the 31-year-old was rested for the Edgbaston Test.

Scroll to load tweet…

Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback in the Lord’s Test, where he picked seven wickets, including a fifer in the first innings. Team India management has been very particular that the pacer does not bowl longer spells to avoid getting injured during the crucial Test tour of England. In four innings, Bumrah has bowled 86.4 overs and picked 12 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 21.00.

Jasprit Bumrah has a good Test record against England in England, scalping 49 wickets, including 4 fifers, at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 2.78 in 10 matches.

Vitality of Jasprit Bumrah in the Manchester Test

Since Team India is aiming to level the five-match series after trailing 1-2 against England, the presence of Bumrah in the playing XI becomes more crucial, given his ability to break partnerships, generate reverse swing, and deliver in high-pressure situations.

Although India headed into the Edgbaston Test without their pace spearhead and clinched the historic victory, the conditions at Old Trafford, traditionally known to assist seamers, make Bumrah’s inclusion all the more vital. Former India all-rounder turned commentator Irfan Pathan believes that the nine-day gap between the third and fourth Test should give enough rest to Bumrah.

“Every team management wants their best player to feature in every game, but the workload management also depends on the bowler’s fitness—whether he is feeling tired or not, whether there are any other complications. But there is a nine-day gap in between, and that should be more than enough for recovery. Since it’s a series-decider, he must play, unless there’s an injury,” Pathan told SportsStar

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble feels that India cannot afford to rest Bumrah when they are trailing 2-1 in the series.

“That’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and then we lose the Test, that’s it—the series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the remaining Tests. I know he’s said he’s going to play only three, but there’s a long break after this. He doesn’t have to play the home series—he can take a break if needed. But I believe he should be out there for the next two.” Kumble told JioHotstar.

Team India has yet to win a Test match at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Team India has not won a single Test in their last nine appearances at Old Trafford in Manchester. India played their first Test at Old Trafford in 1936, and since then, they have featured in nine matches, losing four and drawing 5, with their last outing being in 2014.

In 2021, the fifth Test between England and India was supposed to take place in Manchester, but was rescheduled to July 2022 at Edgbaston due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The Old Trafford in Manchester remains the only venue in England where India have yet to win a Test. Shubman Gill-led Team India ended their 58-year winless streak at Edgbaston earlier in the series.

With India’s fate in the Test series hanging in the balance and Old Trafford being a historically unfavourable venue for them, Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion in the playing XI could be the X-factor needed to script a turnaround and keep India alive in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.