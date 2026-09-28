Mike Baird has resigned as Cricket Australia chair following a fallout over the proposed privatisation of the Big Bash League. He lost the support of his home state, NSW. Former batter David Boon will take over as the interim chair in late October.

Mike Baird has resigned as Cricket Australia chair and director amid a fallout over the proposed privatisation of the Big Bash League, with former Australia batter David Boon set to take over as interim chair at the organisation's AGM in late October.

Baird, the former New South Wales premier, informed the CA board that he would not seek re-election after losing the support of his home state over the push to bring private investment into the BBL. Boon, who joined the CA board in 2025, will assume the interim role while the governing body begins the process of appointing a permanent successor.

Baird has served as CA chair since February 2023. He was NSW's nominee to the CA board, but the state informed him that it would no longer back his nomination and would not support him for an independent board position.

BBL Privatisation Sparks Resignation

"After much consideration, I have decided to stand down as CA chair and director," Baird said in a statement, according to Cricinfo. "I am delighted that David Boon has agreed to undertake the interim chair role while we complete the formal chair process, and I will undertake a transition process with David over the coming weeks."

"I have been incredibly proud to play a role in the oversight of cricket on the CNSW board and, over the last six years, the CA board, including almost four as chair," the statement added.

Baird and CA chief executive Todd Greenberg have been leading the push to bring private money into the BBL under a "self-determination" model, which allows each state to decide its own course. However, NSW has been a strong opponent of the plan, arguing that alternative ways of raising revenue should be explored rather than private investment. The CA board approved the BBL privatisation process earlier this month, with Melbourne Renegades expected to become the first club to be sold, potentially before the end of the year.

Baird Reflects on Tenure

Baird said his departure would not alter his assessment of the direction of Australian cricket. "This year CA will report record revenue, profit, attendance and viewership, and most importantly a 40% increase in participation over the past four years. With recent decisions on the Big Bash, I also believe the long-term sustainability is assured," Baird said, according to Cricinfo.

"I also want to thank the Australian players, and especially the captains I worked closely with: Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Molineux, who have not just inspired on the field with their results, but shown future generations what it means to have character," he added.

"I believe Australian cricket continues to be well led by the CA board. Their mix of significant experience and passion for the game gives me great confidence for the future. Finally, I want to thank the CEO, Todd Greenberg. I believe Todd is the best sports administrator in the country, and he will undoubtedly set cricket up for success for generations to come," he further added.

Baird's exit will also see him relinquish his role at the International Cricket Council, where he had developed a close working relationship with chair Jay Shah.

David Boon Accepts Interim Role

Boon, who played 107 Tests for Australia, previously served as an ICC match referee and was a member of Australia's selection panel from 2000 to 2011.

"It is an enormous honour to take the role of interim CA chair during what is a hugely exciting and also challenging time for cricket," Boon said, as per Cricinfo. "I look forward to leading the CA board as we continue to make decisions that ensure the long-term health and prosperity of the game here and advancing Australia's interests globally."

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mike for his commitment and leadership as a passionate advocate for Australian cricket from grassroots clubs right through to the Cricket Australia and ICC boardrooms and all in between," he said.

"Mike's efforts to lead Australian cricket, confront the many difficult decisions facing cricket and his influential role at the ICC should be appreciated by everyone throughout the game," he concluded.

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