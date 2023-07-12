Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr banned from registering new signings

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, known for their high-profile signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly been hit with a ban by FIFA, preventing them from registering any new players.

Reports indicate that Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, who made headlines with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year, has allegedly been banned by FIFA from registering any new signings. The ban is said to be a consequence of their failure to fulfil payment obligations to Leicester City regarding the transfer of Ahmed Musa back in 2018.

Leicester City claims that they are owed a substantial amount, estimated to be around £390,000. FIFA ruled in favour of Leicester City and ordered Al-Nassr to make the payment in 2021. However, there are indications that Al-Nassr is planning to settle the outstanding debt in order to have the ban lifted and proceed with future signings. The club recently secured the signing of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović from Inter during this summer's transfer window.

The club is actively working towards resolving the outstanding debt to lift the ban and continue with future signings. Marcelo Brozović will be a vital cog for Al Nassr and will boost their chances of winning the Saudi Pro League.

