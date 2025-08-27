Romario Shepherd smashed 22 runs in a single ball during his 73-run innings for Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Lucia Kings. Despite his heroics, Ackeem Auguste’s 73 guided St Lucia to victory, handing Guyana their first CPL 2025 defeat.

Guyana Amazon Warriors all-rounder Romario Shepherd unleashed his firepower in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against St Lucia Kings at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Wednesday, August 27. Shepherd stole the spotlight with his carnage, but it was overshadowed by Ackeem Auguste’s match-winning performance for St Lucia.

Opting to bat first by skipper Imran Tahir, Guyana Amazon Warriors posted a massive total of 202/6, thanks to Shepherd’s blistering knock of 73 off 34 balls, and set a 203-run target for St Lucia Kings to chase. However, the visitors failed to defend their total as Auguste’s knock of 73 off 35 balls helped the hosts chase down the target with 11 balls to spare.

Romario Shepherd’s performance with the bat went in vain as Guyana’s bowling attack could not contain St Lucia Kings’ explosive batting, allowing Auguste, Tim Seifert, and Tim Davd to steadily chase down the target despite the all-rounder’s heroics.

Shepherd’s carnage against St Lucia

Guyana Amazon Warriors might have lost the match to St Lucia Kings, but Romario Shepherd’s carnage was the highlight of the innings, including a sensational moment where he smashed 22 runs in a single delivery. The incident took place in the 15th over of Guyana’s batting when St Lucia’s captain David Wiese decided to bring Oshane Thomas into the attack.

On the second delivery, Shepherd hit a boundary before Thomas conceded a wide and no all in the next two deliveries. On the third delivery, the all-rounder smashed two consecutive sixes off Oshane Thomas’s no-ball deliveries. On the third legal delivery, Romario Shepherd did not spare Thomas as he tonked him for another six over the roof at deep square.

This incredible sequence of hits by Guyana's all-rounder accounted for a record 22 runs in a single ball, leaving the crowd stunned and etching Shepherd’s name into CPL 2025’s highlights reels.

Ramorio Shepherd walked in to bat when Guyana Amazon Warriors were reeling at 78/5 and stitched a crucial 102-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ifthikar Ahmad, who scored 33 off 27 balls in the middle order. Shepherd’s incredible innings of 73 off 34 balls comprised five fours and seven sixes, taking Guyana past the 200-run mark from a shambolic situation.

Shepherd has had a great season in T20 cricket this year, amassing 541 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 31.82, and picking 30 wickets at an average of 27.53 in 40 matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors suffer 1st defeat of the season

The loss against St Lucia Kings is Guyana Amazon Warriors’ first defeat of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. Guyana won the first two matches of the season against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons before falling short against St Lucia Kings.

Meanwhile, St Lucia Kings returned to their winning ways after the defeat against Trinbago Knight Riders and the washout against Barbados Royals due to rain. Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently at the third spot with two wins and a defeat, while accumulating four points, while St Lucia Kings moved to the second spot with two wins, as many no results, and a defeat, while accumulating six points.

Guyana will look to return to winning ways when they take on Trinbago Knight Riders on August 30, while St Lucia will aim for another win when they lock horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 28.