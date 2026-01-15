The Bangladesh Cricket Board sacked director Najmul Islam after top players went on strike over his remarks on compensation if the team skips the T20 World Cup in India, a tour already under threat due to strained political relations.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday sacked a senior official after their leading men's cricketers went on strike, escalating a crisis that has already seen the nation refuse to tour India for next month's T20 World Cup.

The BCB has been in turmoil since ties with India soured, prompting Dhaka to ask the International Cricket Council to shift its group matches to co-host Sri Lanka.

The World Cup begins on February 7, with Bangladesh still scheduled to play four games in India.

Najmul's Remark on Compensation Demand

The row deepened after Najmul Islam, head of the BCB's finance committee, lashed out at the players who demanded compensation from the board if the team were to pull out of the marquee competition.

"We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places," Najmul said.

"Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they can't play. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?"

In protest against his remarks, teams pulled out of Thursday's first match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), demanding Najmul be ousted within next 48 hours.

BCB Takes Action against Najmul Aslam

The BCB had distanced itself from Najmul's remarks and on Thursday removed him from the job.

"Following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect," the BCB said in a statement.

The row erupted on January 3, when the Indian cricket board (BCCI) ordered the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman following tensions between the neighbouring nations.

Mustafizur Released from IPL 2026

The BCCI did not publicly give a reason for his removal but the presence of the Bangladesh player sparked criticism from some right-wing groups after a Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh in December.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.

India's foreign ministry last month condemned what it called "unremitting hostility against minorities" in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman's Release Sparked Fury in Dhaka

Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence.

Mustafizur, who has played in the IPL for other teams in previous editions, was snapped up at auction in December by Kolkata for more than $1 million.

His sacking sparked fury in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, are placed ninth in the ICC T20 rankings.

They have played all nine editions of the tournament, but have never qualified for the semi-finals.

