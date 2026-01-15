Bangladesh cricket is in turmoil as players boycott BPL matches, demanding the resignation of BCB director M Najmul Islam for his controversial remarks. Cricketers have threatened a complete boycott if the director is not removed.

Crisis hit Bangladesh cricket on Thursday as Bangladeshi cricketers threatened to boycott all forms of cricket unless Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Najmul Islam resigned from his post, as per the Daily Stars.

Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express players refused to take the field for the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Nazmul Islam over his controversial public remarks about the country's cricketers. The first match of the day was scheduled to be played between Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at 1 pm. However, players from both teams did not travel to Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Mehidy Hasan Hits Back at 'Shameful' Remarks

At a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh player Mehidy Hasan Miraz said that most of our income comes from the ICC and sponsors, and that Nazmul's comments are "shameful for the entire cricket fraternity."

"The money we earn mostly comes from the ICC and sponsors. I believe that everyone who has represented the national team, from the very beginning to today, wearing the Bangladesh jersey has contributed to the funds the cricket board has today. This is what I feel because today's cricket board funds are the result of everyone's hard work, and every person has a right to it," Mehidy Hasan said as per Channel 24 Bangladesh.

"If no games were played, sponsors wouldn't come, and we wouldn't receive revenue from the ICC. I feel that this isn't just a personal matter; it's shameful for the entire cricket fraternity. Regarding the comments he made, I don't know how or why he made them--whether he understood the implications or not. I have no explanation; he knows best. However, I feel that from his position, making such comments is inappropriate," Mehidy Hasan added.

Mehidy Hasan also added that players pay about 25-30 per cent of their income in tax, contributing to the government. "I believe such remarks shouldn't be made by anyone in a responsible position, not just in cricket. I also want to address another issue that everyone should know. Out of what we earn, we probably pay the highest amount of tax, about 25 to 30 per cent. This means we are actually contributing money to the government. Many people have the misconception that the government pays us. We do not receive money from the government. All our earnings come from playing cricket on the field. This point is often not clarified, leading to various misunderstandings. This is something everyone should be aware of, " Mehidy Hasan concluded.

Players' Formal Demands

At the press conference, five points were highlighted: the crisis in Dhaka First Division cricket, the BCB's stance on allegations of sexual harassment against women cricketers, the demand for the resignation of BCB director M Nazmul Islam, and issues related to facilities and opportunities for women's cricket.

Speaking at the press conference, COAB president Mohammad Mithun said, "We will go to the field on one condition only: if the BCB comes forward and commits that within 48 hours, this person will no longer be in the BCB. If he remains, then the responsibility for stopping play will not lie with the cricketers - provided the BCB makes an official declaration."

The Controversial 'Indian Agent' Remark

This comes amid growing backlash from cricketers, with the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) issuing an ultimatum demanding that Nazmul Islam resign over remarks targeting senior players, including former captain Tamim Iqbal.

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by M Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for a dialogue to resolve current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amid uncertainty about Bangladesh's visit to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former men's team captain Tamim Iqbal had said the BCB should resolve the issue through dialogue, keeping the country's cricketing interests and future at the forefront. Tamim made this statement on the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on January 9.

BCB Issues Show-Cause Notice

The BCB on Thursday also issued a show-cause notice to its director, M Nazmul Islam, over controversial remarks made in public against the country's cricketers. "The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings, " the BCB statement read.

