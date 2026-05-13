In Bangladesh's historic Test victory over Pakistan, wicketkeeper Litton Das was caught on stump mic taunting Mohammad Rizwan, mocking his reputation back home. The viral clip came just before Rizwan’s dismissal and Pakistan’s lower-order collapse, triggering polarized reactions from cricket fans on social media.

The veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was caught on the stump mic, taunting Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan on Day 5 of the first Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 12.

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Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs to clinch their historic Test victory in the series opener. After declaring their second innings at 240/9, the hosts set a 268-run target for Pakistan to chase. Nahid Khan’s five-wicket haul and Taskin Ahmed and Taijul IslamIslam’s two scalps each ensured that the visitors were bowled for 163 in 52.5 overs.

Apart from Abdullah Fazaz’s gritty 66-run innings, Pakistan struggled to build any significant partnerships as the Bangladesh bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the final day.

Also Read: ‘Not a Charity League’: Litton Das Strongly Reacts to Salman Agha Run-Out Row in BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

‘Mohammad Rizwan’s Reputation is So Bad’

As Bangladesh clinched their first-ever home Test victory against Pakistan, Litton Das stole the spotlight not just for his glovework, but for a sharp piece of ‘keeper-chat’ directed at Mohammad Rizwan. As Pakistan was looking to draw the match, Das was caught on the stump mic delivering a ruthless assessment of Rizwan’s standing back in his home country.

With the visitors reeling at 139/5, Rizwan, facing Taijul Islam, was batting on 7 off 13 balls in the 38th over of Pakistan’s run chase, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter was heard saying in Bengali:

“They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan's reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out, trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country, his reputation is that bad!”

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The video of the stump mic clip quickly went viral, as Bangladesh and Pakistan were pulling against each other in an intense contest both on and off the field. Rizwan’s stay at the crease didn’t last long as he was dismissed for 15 off 46 balls at 152/6.

Thereafter, Pakistan lost their remaining four wickets for just 11 runs, as the lower order crumbled under the relentless pressure applied by the Bangladeshi bowling attack.

Here’s How Fans Reacted to Litton’s Taunt for Rizwan

Litton Das’s stump mic taunt immediately went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing their polarized views on the exchange.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were sharply divided, with some lauding Litton Das for his clever on-field sledging and mental games, calling it part of competitive cricket, while others mocked Rizwan’s reputation, criticized his rash shot under pressure, and expressed disbelief over Pakistan’s dramatic collapse in the final session.

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With a 104-run win over Pakistan, Bangladesh scripted history as they registered their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan on home soil at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Moreover, Bangladesh has three successive Test wins over Pakistan dating back to their 2024 encounter.

The second and final Test of the series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 16.

Also Read: BAN vs PAK Test: Mehidy's five-for gives Bangladesh lead in first Test