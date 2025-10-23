Babar Azam fans rejoice as Pakistan’s star batter returns to the T20I squad after nearly a year. Recalled alongside Naseem Shah, Babar’s comeback follows Pakistan’s Asia Cup struggles and aims to revive their T20 fortunes ahead of the home season.

Pakistan’s cricket fans have reason to celebrate — former captain Babar Azam is back in the T20 mix. After being sidelined from the shortest format since December last year, the star batter has been recalled for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa, followed by a tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe next month.

Social media lit up soon after the announcement, with fans hailing the move as a “restoration of balance” to Pakistan’s T20 side. Babar’s return, many say, was long overdue — especially given his sublime form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

Selectors Hit Reset After Asia Cup Debacle

According to insiders, Babar’s comeback is part of a broader shake-up after Pakistan’s disappointing Asia Cup campaign, where they suffered three losses to arch-rivals India, including in the final. The selectors, sources say, wanted to bring experience and composure back into the batting order — something Pakistan sorely missed in recent months.

Alongside Babar, young hard-hitter Abdul Samad and pacer Naseem Shah have also earned recalls to the T20I squad, reflecting a blend of youth and experience that the management hopes will click ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Series Schedule: Busy Home Season Ahead

Pakistan’s home season is set to be packed with white-ball cricket. The T20I series against South Africa will run from October 28 to November 1, across Rawalpindi and Lahore.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series between the same sides in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8, and another three ODIs against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from November 11 to 15.

The tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe will then cap off the home season, taking place between November 17 and 29.

Naseem Shah Also Returns; Fakhar, Sufiyan Miss Out

The selectors’ decision to bring Naseem Shah back into both the T20I and ODI squads has been well received, with the young pacer seen as a vital cog in Pakistan’s bowling attack. However, Fakhar Zaman and wrist-spinner Sufiyan Moqim have been left out, with the panel opting for fresh faces.

Usman Khan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, retains his spot despite Muhammad Haris being dropped, while mystery spinner Usman Tariq is the only uncapped player in the T20I setup.

In the ODI squad, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, and Haseebullah make their returns, joining Shahen Shah Afridi, who will continue to lead the 50-over format.

Full Squads

T20I Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim.

ODI Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

Babar Azam Fans Rejoice

Within hours of the announcement, hashtags like #KingBabarReturns and #BabarIsBack trended across X (formerly Twitter). As one fan put it: “You can’t talk about Pakistan T20 cricket without Babar Azam — he’s the heartbeat of this team.”

