South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada smashed a 38-ball maiden Test fifty, scoring 71 at No. 11. His explosive innings broke a 119-year-old SA record, secured a first-innings lead, and put Pakistan under pressure in the second Test at Rawalpindi.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada unleashed his carnage with the bat on Day 3 of the ongoing second and final Test of the series against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 22.

South Africa resumed their first innings batting with an overnight total of 185/4, with Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne batting on 68 and 10. The Proteas were eventually bundled out for 404 in 119.3 and took an 81-run lead over Pakistan’s first innings total of 333. Senuran Muthusamy led South Africa’s innings on Day 3 with an unbeaten innings of 89 off 155 balls, including 8 boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj contributed significantly in the lower order of the batting line-up with innings of 71 and 30, respectively, as it helped South Africa go past the 400-run mark in the first innings and put Pakistan under pressure in their second innings batting, as the visitors are aiming to bounce back from the first Test defeat.

Kagiso Rabada’s Explosive Maiden Test Fifty

On Day 3 of the second Test, Kagiso Rabada stole the spotlight with his unexpected carnage, which left Pakistan bowlers stunned as he smashed a maiden Test fifty in just 38 balls. Rabada walked in bat to bat at 306/9 and joined Senuran Muthusamy at the crease. At the time of South Africa’s arrival at the crease, South Africa were trailing by 27 runs and Pakistan had their tails up, sensing a quick end to the innings.

However, Kagiso Rabada, who had a Test batting average of 11.58, turned the tables with his aggressive onslaught as the Pakistan bowlers struggled to contain his counterattack. The 30-year-old unleashed a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes, dismantling Pakistan’s plans and shifting the momentum in South Africa’s favour. Muthusamy was more of a second fiddle as Rababa was anchoring the innings with his fearless strokeplay.

When the South African pacer completed his maiden Test fifty in just 38 balls, the teammates, coaching, and support staff in the dressing room stood up to applaud his remarkable feat. His 71-run knock consists of 4 boundaries and as many sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 116.39.

With his 71-run fiery innings, Kagiso Rabada has shattered the 119-year-old South African record for the most runs by a number 11 batter in the history of Test cricket. Rabada broke Albert Volger’s record of an unbeaten 62, which was set back in 1906 against England at The Oval.

Kagiso Rabada’s Fiery Innings Send Internet into Frenzy

Kagiso Rabada’s fiery knock of 71 off 61 balls became a major talking point in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, as the fans and cricket enthusiasts were left stunned by his aggressive batting and uncharacteristic heroics with the bat, as his innings put the Proteas in a commanding position.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on the South African pacer for his record-breaking performance, game-changing performance, and sheer dominance over Pakistan's bowling attack, with many hailing it as one of the best Test knocks by a tailender in recent Test history.

Meanwhile, Pakistan posted a total of 94/4 in 35 overs at the end of Day 3, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting on 49 and 16, respectively. In the second innings batting, Pakistan had a poor start as the hosts collapsed to 16/3 with the dismissals of Imam-ul-Haq (9), Abdullah Shafique (6), and skipper Shan Masood (0). Thereafter, Babar was joined by Saud Shakeel, with whom he shared a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter’s dismissal for 11 at 60/4.

For South Africa, Simon Harmer led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 2.00 in 13 overs. Kagiso Rabada picked a wicket while conceding 22 runs at an economy rate of 4.40 in 5 overs.