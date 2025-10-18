Australia’s experienced trio—Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa—aim for major ODI milestones against India. Starc is six wickets from 250, Hazlewood 11 from 150, and Zampa eight from 200 wickets.

Perth [Australia]: The experienced bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa could rewrite bowling records for Australia as they take on India in a three-match series at home starting from Sunday onwards. The three-match ODI series against India will start in Perth on Sunday. While Australia will be without their captain, Pat Cummins, the presence of Starc, Hazlewood, and Zampa still offers plenty of experience and support to much younger/fringe talent, such as Nathan Ellis, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Xavier Bartlett.

Starc Close to 250 ODI Wickets

Starc is just six wickets away from becoming the fourth Australian to capture 250 wickets in ODIs. In 127 ODIs, the bowler has taken 244 wickets at an average of 23.40, with best figures of 6/28, nine five-wicket hauls to his name. He is Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. The left-armer also has 12 four-fers to his name.

Hazlewood Targets 150 Wickets

Also, Hazlewood is just 11 wickets away from getting 150 ODI wickets. The pacer's relentless nature, his line-and-length against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the world's most fantastic in white-ball cricket, would be a key thing worth watching out for. In 93 ODIs, 'Hoff' as he is known to his mates, has 139 wickets at an average of 27.74, with best figures of 6/52 and three five-wicket hauls.

Zampa Nears 200 ODI Wickets

Lastly, Adam Zampa could become the second Aussie spinner to secure 200 ODI wickets after legendary Shane Warne, just eight more scalps away from the mark. The eighth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs for Australia has 192 wickets in 114 matches at an average of 28.61, with best figures of 5/35, which is his solitary five-wicket haul. He also has 11 four-wicket hauls to his name.

Australia cricket team: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

