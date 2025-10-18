Virat Kohli returns to ODIs in Australia, just 54 runs from becoming the second-highest ODI run-scorer and 68 runs from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in all white-ball cricket. His upcoming innings could rewrite multiple records in ODI.

Perth [Australia]: Statisticians could have a tough week ahead as the arrival of star batter Virat Kohli for the ODI leg of the Australia tour could mean a rewriting of record books, as one of the greatest white-ball batters in history will have plenty of India-level and overall records to break with each stroke.

Kohli’s Comeback After Champions Trophy Glory

The first ODI in Perth will not only mark Kohli's return to action post India's ICC Champions Trophy win earlier this year but also the beginning of his build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli was pivotal in India's Champions Trophy campaign, amassing 218 runs in five matches, including a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and a crucial 84-run knock against Australia in the semifinal.

The 36-year-old's upcoming outings in Australia could reshape several all-time lists in ODI and limited-overs cricket.

1. 54 Runs Away: Second-Highest ODI Run-Scorer

Currently in 302 ODIs and 290 innings, with 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88, 51 centuries and 74 fifties, he is the third-highest run-getter of all time. He is just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches)

2. 68 Runs from White-Ball Supremacy

Sachin is the highest run-getter in all of limited-overs cricket, with 18,426 runs in ODIs and 10 runs in a solitary T20I he played. This combines to make it 18,436 runs. Currently, Virat has 14,181 runs in ODIs and 4,188 runs in T20I cricket, making it a total of 18,369 runs. Just 68 more runs and Virat will soar past Sachin to become the greatest white-ball batter statistically.

3. Century to Break Single-Format Milestone

Currently, Virat Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin (51 in Tests) are equal owners of record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark his 52nd century in ODIs, marking the most amount of centuries by a batter within a single format.

4. Overseas Century Record in Sight

One more century means that Virat would have 30 centuries overseas, i.e, outside Asia. He will once again leapfrog Sachin, who also has 29 centuries in overseas conditions.

