In the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan in Colombo, Australia collapsed to 76/7, but Beth Mooney’s valiant 109 rescued the innings. Alongside Alana King, she forged a vital partnership, guiding Australia to a competitive 221/9.

Australia veteran batter Beth Mooney has displayed her valiance and grit with the bat in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8.

Putting into bat first by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, Australia suffered a collapse in their line-up as the opposition bowlers rattled through the top and middle-order, leaving the defending champions in a shambolic situation of 76/7 in 21.1 overs. Australia’s shambolic batting gave Pakistan a golden opportunity to take control of the match and the hope of registering their first-ever win over Australia in international cricket.

However, Beth Mooney was unfazed by pressure and Australia’s collapse in their batting line-up as her composure and resilience kept the defending champions’ scoreboard ticking, taking away the momentum from Pakistan.

Beth Mooney: Standing Tall amid Batting Collapse

Beth Mooney walked in to bat when Australia were 30/2, but was unable to make steady partnerships in the middle order, especially a 25-run stand for the third wicket with Ellyse Perry, which took the defending champions 50-run mark before her dismissal. As Mooney carried on Australia’s batting, the wickets were tumbling around her at regular intervals, as the side lost four more wickets in just 21 runs, reducing from 55/3 to 76/7.

However, Mooney received crucial support from Kim Grath, with whom she stitched a 39-run stand for the eighth wicket to take Australia past the 100-run mark before the latter was removed for 11 at 115/8. Thereafter, the entire responsibility to score rested on Mooney’s shoulders. Mooney did not succumb to pressure but rather played with remarkable composure and determination.

However, the veteran batter’s pressure was taken off by Alana King, who not only provided a steady support for Beth Mooney but also anchored Australia’s innings alongside her. The 31-year-old was quite determined not only to keep the scoreboard but also to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers with calculated aggression and clever shot selection, which paved her way for a valiant century.

Beth Mooney was batting on 99 when he smashed a four off Fatima Sana to complete her century. The teammates in the dressing room and Australian spectators stood up to applaud the veteran batter for her heroic century that put Australia back on track after a batting collapse.

Beth Mooney and Alana King formed a crucial 106-run stand for the ninth wicket that took Australia past the 200-run mark before the former’s fighting knock came to an end on the final ball of the innings. Mooney played a valiant knock of 109 off 114 balls, including 11 fours, while King remained unbeaten on 51 off 49 balls, including 3 fours and as many sixes.

Beth Mooney’s Valiance Receives Massive Praise

Beth Mooney’s valiant century knock became one of the most talked-about in the Women’s World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, as it single-handedly rescued Australia from a precarious 76/7, showcasing her determination, composure, and grit under extreme pressure.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded the 31-year-old for her fighting knock amid Australia's batting collapse, while hailing her innings as one of the greatest ever in the history of Women’s ODI cricket. Others praised Mooney for her heroic effort, calling it a masterclass and determination under pressure.

Meanwhile, Australia posted a total of 221/9 after being in a shambolic situation of 115/8, thanks to a century partnership between Beth Mooney and Alana King, and set a 222-run target for Pakistan to chase.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/37 at an economy rate of 3.70, while the skipper Fatima Sana (2/49) and (2/29) picked two wickets each. Lead pacer, Daina Baig picked a wicket but conceded 74 runs at an economy rate of 7.40 in her spell of 10 overs.