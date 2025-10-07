England clinched a tense four-wicket win over Bangladesh to go top of the Women’s World Cup table. After restricting Bangladesh to 178, Heather Knight’s unbeaten 79 — aided by three DRS reprieves — guided England to victory.

England overcame a spirited Bangladesh side to go top of the Women's World Cup points table after a nerve-jangling chase in Guwahati on Tuesday. Former captain Heather Knight weathered the storm with an unbeaten 79, steering the four-time champions home by four wickets with 23 balls to spare.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, England's spinners had laid the groundwork by squeezing Bangladesh to 178. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets, while Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, and Alice Capsey chipped in with two apiece. England, a side traditionally built around seam, have come to this tournament with a horses-for-courses approach, loading their attack with spinners to exploit subcontinental conditions. Their field placements — slip, silly mid-off, and short cover — looked straight out of a Test match.

Bangladesh's top-order batters found run-making hard graft, with Sobhana Mostary's 60 the lone bright spot. Rabeya Khan’s late cameo of 43 off 27 balls, peppered with six fours and a six, added respectability to the total. “We fought till the last ball and that’s what matters,” said Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana. “We were probably 30 short, but I’m proud of the fight the girls showed.”

Heather Knight's Knock Pulls England out of Mess

Chasing 179, England wobbled at 103-6, with Bangladesh having their noses in front. But Knight found a reliable ally in Charlie Dean, and together they added 79 for the seventh wicket to see England home.

Knight’s innings could easily have gone pear-shaped — not once, not twice, but thrice she was reprieved, each time thanks to the decision review system. Yet to get off the mark, she survived an LBW verdict that was overturned on review. On eight, another lbw decision went her way. Then, on 12, Knight chipped tamely to cover and even began the long walk back before the third umpire ruled the fielder had not completed the catch cleanly.

Knight 3rd time lucky

Third time lucky, the 34-year-old made it count. “It’s probably the most reviews I’ve ever had go my way,” Knight laughed afterwards. “That one at cover, I thought it was a fair catch. I walked off, but the TV umpire saw it differently.”

Her 27th half-century — not the prettiest of her career but certainly priceless — was laced with eight fours and a six, her sweep and reverse sweep proving the lifelines on a sluggish surface.