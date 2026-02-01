Pakistan’s T20I series win over Australia was clouded by controversy as spinner Usman Tariq faced chucking accusations from Cameron Green. Ramiz Raja defended Tariq, whose unusual action had previously been tested and cleared by biomechanics panels.

The second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia was marred by controversy after Usman Tariq was accused of ‘chucking’ by Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who made a visible gesture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, January 31.

Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 series after defeating Australia by 90 runs. After posting a total of 198/5, thanks to half-centuries by skipper Salman Ali Agha (76) and Usman Khan (53), Abrar Ahmed-led bowling attack bundled out the visitors for a mere 108 in 15.4 overs, with Cameron Green top-scoring with 35 off 20 balls, while Matthew Short scored 27 off 23 balls.

Abrar Ahmed was the best bowler for Pakistan with figures of 3/14 at an economy rate of 4.70 in his spell of three overs. Shadab Ahmed picked three wickets while conceding 26 runs at an average of 6.50 in four overs. Usman Tariq also contributed to Pakistan’s bowling with figures of 2/16 at an economy rate of 6.00 in 2.4 overs.

Usman Tariq’s Chucking Controversy

Though Pakistan won the match, the major talking point was Usman Tariq’s unusual bowling action. The incident took place in the 11th over of Australia’s run chase when Cameron was tempted to go for a drive off Tariq’s fullish delivery with a slower, low-release action. However, the Australian all-rounder sliced the ball into the air, and Shadab Khan took a simple catch at backward point.

Green walked back to Australia’s dugout not only with disappointment over his dismissal, but also expressing his displeasure at Usman Tariq’s bowling action, making a visible ‘throwing’ gesture that sparked the chucking controversy on the field.

Green’s gesture, which seemed to accuse Pakistan spinner of ‘chucking’, quickly went on social media.

The ‘chucking’ allegation refers to an illegal bowling action, where the bowler straightens his elbow while delivering the ball, effectively throwing it rather than bowling it, which is against the ICC’s permitted flex limit. Such a bowling action is often scrutinised by the match officials and can lead to a format assessment if deemed suspicious, though no official complaint was reported during the match.

Ramiz Raja Defends Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action

Cameron Green’s gesture of Usman Tariq’s unusual bowling action was televised live on TV and quickly became a talking point. However, Ramiz Raja, who was on commentary during the match, appeared to be defending Pakistan spinner’s bowling attack.

Speaking on air after watching Green’s gesture, Ramiz Raja criticised the Australians’ reaction, saying players should “deal with it”, adding that Green’s gesture was the wrong way to approach the situation rather than focusing on the game.

Usman Tariq’s unusual bowling action did little to affect Pakistan’s dominance, as the hosts continued to pile up pressure on Australia and sealed a comprehensive victory to clinch the T20I series.

After dismissing Green, Tariq dismissed Matthew Kunheman with the same bowling action, further intensifying the debate around his action, though Pakistan’s commanding performance ensured the controversy had no impact on the match result.

Did Usman Tariq Chuck the Ball?

Usman Tariq’s ‘chucking’ the ball sparked a massive debate on social media, where many fans weighed in on his bowling action. However, the Pakistan spinner earlier had his action n reported and tested in domestic T20 leagues, including twice in Pakistan Super League, and was cleared by the biomechanics panel.

“I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally,” Tariq told MYK Sports.

“I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arm and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue,” he added.

Usman Tariq’s unusual bowling action takes us back to the time when former Sri Lanka spinner Muthiah Muralitharan faced similar scrutiny for his hyper-extended arm. Like Muralitharan, Tariq’s action involves a bend in the elbow, which can appear unusual or ‘chucking-like’, but has been medically and biomechanically assessed to fall within legal limits.

It remains to be seen whether the International Cricket Council (ICC) takes any formal action or conducts an assessment of Usman Tariq’s bowling action at the international level, though for now, he remains cleared to bowl in all formats.