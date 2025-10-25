Virat Kohli lit up Sydney with his 75th ODI fifty, his first century partnership with Rohit in nearly six years. With 14,235 runs, he’s closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time ODI record — and fans say the 2027 World Cup is loading.

After two consecutive ducks in the ODI series against Australia, Virat Kohli silenced critics on Saturday as the ‘King’ brought up his 75th ODI fifty in trademark style in front of a packed Sydney Cricket Ground crowd. Every run, every flick, every punch off the backfoot drew thunderous applause — but when he nudged Cooper Connolly for a single to reach the milestone, the SCG erupted. Fans rose to their feet, waving flags and chanting, “Kohli! Kohli!”

A partnership five years in the making

After a long gap of nearly six years, Indian fans finally got to witness the magic of the Kohli-Rohit partnership again. The duo brought up a hundred-run stand, their first since 2019, evoking nostalgia of India’s golden ODI era. Kohli’s calm assurance at one end perfectly complemented Rohit’s explosive stroke play, as the pair put India in complete control of the Sydney run chase.

By the 28th over, India were cruising at 171/1, chasing down Australia’s 236-run total. The atmosphere was electric — the Sydney crowd, a blend of Indian tricolour and cricketing reverence, cheered with every boundary, every milestone.

A night of records and reminders

Kohli’s fifty wasn’t just another milestone — it was a statement. It marked his 70th 50+ score in ODI chases, the most by any batter in cricket history. He also completed 2500 runs against Australia, becoming only the third Indian to do so.

To add to the occasion, Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards for the most fifty-plus scores against Australia in ODIs (24 each), and then surpassed them moments later.

As of now, the 35-year-old has 14,235 ODI runs in 293 innings, second only to Tendulkar’s 18,426.

At the end of the 33rd over, Rohit Sharma was batting on 100 not out after Hitman slammed his 33rd ODI century, while Kohli was batting at 59 off 68 balls. India's score stood at 200/1.

‘2027 World Cup Loading’ trends as fans celebrate the King

Within minutes of Kohli’s fifty, social media exploded. Hashtags like #Kohli75, #KingIsBack, and #Kohli2027 trended across platforms.

One fan wrote, “He’s not just scoring runs, he’s scoring hope — 2027 World Cup loading!” Another said, “The King isn’t aging, he’s evolving. The GOAT chase continues.”

Harshit Rana’s fiery spell sets up the stage

Earlier, young pacer Harshit Rana stole the show with a brilliant 4/39 that rattled Australia’s middle order. His energy, aggression, and discipline ensured India had a modest total to chase. Matthew Renshaw (56) and Mitchell Marsh (41) tried to anchor the innings, but Harshit’s fiery spell, combined with breakthroughs from Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, saw the hosts bundled out for 236.

The King still rules — and he’s not done yet

As the crowd roared and Kohli raised his bat, one thing became clear — the King isn’t slowing down. He’s still hungry, still driven, and still inspiring a generation that grew up watching him redefine modern batting.

For millions of Indian fans, Saturday night in Sydney wasn’t just about a fifty — it was a flashback to greatness, a promise of what’s still to come, and perhaps, a whisper of destiny: “2027 World Cup loading.”

