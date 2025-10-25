Virat Kohli stuns cricket fans with a sensational backward catch at forward square to dismiss Matthew Short off Washington Sundar’s bowling in the 3rd ODI vs Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Virat Kohli once again reminded cricket fans why he’s regarded as one of the best fielders of his generation. In a spectacular moment during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, Kohli plucked a jaw-dropping catch at forward square off Washington Sundar’s bowling, leaving fans and commentators alike in awe.

Virat Kohli's Catch That Stunned Everyone

It was the 22.3 over when Washington Sundar sent Matthew Short on his way. Short went for a sweeping shot, down on one knee, but missed connecting cleanly. Kohli, positioned at forward square, displayed lightning reflexes and athleticism, diving backwards to cling onto the ball. The sheer precision and timing left viewers gasping. Matthew Short’s innings ended at 30 runs from 41 balls, and Australia’s score read 124/3 at the end of the over. Kohli’s catch immediately became the highlight reel of the day.

Virat Kohli's Catch Sparks Social Media Storm

Social media erupted as soon as the catch aired. Reactions flooded timelines, showcasing Kohli as a superhero and joking about his superhuman reflexes.

One fan quipped, “If Kohli had been in the Avengers, Short’s shot would have been snapped in half!” Another called it “the catch of the year,” while cricket analysts praised the timing and composure.

Earlier today, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final ODI of the three-match series. The third ODI is a dead rubber after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a narrow two-wicket win in Adelaide.

India's star-studded top order has yet to live up to its reputation. Captain Shubman Gill hasn't found his mojo, Virat Kohli is yet to open his account, and Rohit Sharma hammered 73, but Josh Hazlewood has haunted him across both fixtures.

Apart from the struggling top three, the team combination has been a topic of discussion among fans and former cricketers. The exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav and the selection of a couple of players haven't gone well with many. While India has had their fair share of troubles, Australia has ticked all the boxes and will look to complete a whitewash over India in a bilateral ODI series.

India has tweaked its combination with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna returning to the final XI in place of Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. On the other hand, Australia has made one change with Nathan Ellis returning to the team in place of Xavier Bartlett.

(With inputs from ANI)