Rohit Sharma’s second consecutive fifty and a solid partnership with Virat Kohli put India in control while chasing 237 against Australia in the third ODI at Sydney. Harshit Rana starred with four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 236.

Sydney: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma scored his second consecutive fifty as India made a strong start in their chase of 237 runs against Australia in the third ODI at Sydney. At the time of reporting, India reached 131 for 1 in 23 overs, with Rohit batting on 59 and Virat Kohli on 36. Earlier, Rohit and Shubman Gill gave India a solid opening partnership of 69 runs. Rohit began aggressively, hitting Mitchell Starc for boundaries early on and maintaining a brisk scoring rate. Gill supported him well with a quick 24 off 26 balls before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

Virat Kohli Looks Composed

Virat Kohli, who joined Rohit next, looked composed from the start, striking clean boundaries off Adam Zampa and Hazlewood. Together, the duo guided India past the 100-run mark comfortably, keeping the chase under control. Earlier in the day, Australia were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs despite being 183/3 at one stage. Matt Renshaw top-scored with 56, while captain Mitchell Marsh added 41. For India, Harshit Rana starred with four wickets, supported by Washington Sundar’s two, as the visitors took the last seven Australian wickets for just 53 runs.

Harshit Silences Critics

Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, Australia was all out for 236 runs in 46.4 overs, losing nine wickets. Matt Renshaw was the top scorer for the Aussies with 56 runs. For Australia, captain Mitchell Marsh scored 41 and Travis Head scored 29 runs. India made a comeback in the match by taking the last seven Australian wickets for just 53 runs after they were in a strong position at 183-3 in the 34th over. For India, Harshit Rana took four wickets, while Washington Sundar took two. Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each.